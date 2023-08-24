Jury acquits Miller in Najar’s shooting

Jurors took about two hours Wednesday to acquit Mark Miller of second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Jonas Najar Jr.

Miller shot Najar during a Sept. 5 encounter on O74 Road last year, and claimed self-defense. Prosecutors contended, however, that he had no justifiable basis for shooting Najar, 41, and that scene evidence contradicted Miller’s version of events. Miller’s counsel strongly contested that throughout the trial.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

