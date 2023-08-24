Jury acquits Miller in Najar’s shooting

Jurors took about two hours Wednesday to acquit Mark Miller of second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Jonas Najar Jr.
Miller shot Najar during a Sept. 5 encounter on O74 Road last year, and claimed self-defense. Prosecutors contended, however, that he had no justifiable basis for shooting Najar, 41, and that scene evidence contradicted Miller’s version of events. Miller’s counsel strongly contested that throughout the trial.
Miller on Wednesday testified on his own behalf, saying he had been walking his German shepherd, Buck, on O74 Road near his home last year when the sound of crunching gravel alerted him to an approaching vehicle. His dog had gone on ahead of him a short distance; there was a blind curve and a neighbor’s dog had recently been killed on the road, causing Miller to worry.
“I was very startled to see the speed at which he was coming,” Miller testified of the approaching vehicle, which was Najar’s Jeep.
Najar was bound for the ranch where he worked. Prosecutors would later tell jurors they had only Miller’s word for whether Najar was speeding on the rutted, narrow road, as well as only his word for what happened. Miller’s defense team said evidence such as skid marks to which the prosecution’s own witness had testified corroborated what their client said.
Miller testified that when he heard the vehicle, he moved to the side of the road, but realized he could not signal to Buck to get out of the way and, fearing the animal would be hit, motioned for Najar to slow down. Najar, he said, braked and skidded to a stop in front of him and rolled down his window.
“As I approached the car, I immediately noticed ‘This doesn’t look right,’” Miller said. Najar had his hands rooted to the steering wheel, stared straight ahead and went rigid, per Miller.
He said he told Najar: “Hey, brother, do you think I can get you to slow down on this road,” but that Najar interrupted to say “I was only going 15, homie.”
Miller began explaining about the dog, but, he said, “it seemed he got more angry” and “there was no effective communication.”
As for his own demeanor, Miller said he was not angry. “I was afraid. I’m trying to de-escalate.”
Feeling it was time to leave, Miller said he told Najar: “I’m not your homie” and turned to go. At that point, the witness said, Najar flung open the Jeep door and came around the front. Miller called out “wait” and let him see his pistol, which he said he carried because of mountain lions and bears in the area.
“I was scared to death,” the Air Force veteran and former fighter pilot said. Miller stated Najar came at him in a violent manner and threatened in obscene language to harm him.
What happened next took place rapidly and continues to play through his mind, Miller said. “He is charging, is what I would call it.”
Miller said he stood within “2 or 3 feet” of the passenger side headlight, thinking Najar would stop because of the gun, but the other man never looked at him. Miller said he then raised the gun and again called out “wait.”
“His eyes were on my gun, like he was lunging for the gun,” said Miller. “ … I’m just praying he would please stop.”
Although the entire encounter lasted about 30 seconds by Miller’s recollection, it seemed things went into slow motion: His eyelids closed as he simultaneously pulled the trigger on the 9mm, thinking the sound of it firing would scare off Najar. Instead, the shot hit Najar in the face.
“I couldn’t believe I was pulling the trigger,” Miller testified. “I thought he was going to kill me for sure. … there’s no place to run to.”
When he opened his eyes, he saw Najar on the ground, with his head almost touching Miller’s feet. Miller was “in disbelief and horror,” he said.
“It was the only force and only choice that I had. …. I was in fear of my life.”
Miller ran up toward his house to get a cell phone signal and call 911 he said, although prosecutors later questioned why he did not stop at his neighbor’s house to call for help instead.
Miller was able to get through to 911 and report the shooting, but then went to his home to plug his failing phone into a charger kept in his shop. He said he placed the gun in a metal filing cabinet where he typically kept it, so that he would not be armed when sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Earlier during trial, prosecutors sought unsuccessfully to admit the recording of the 911 call as evidence. Deputy District Attorney Darren Struble on Tuesday alleged Miller had been evasive with the dispatcher and at one point told “an outright falsehood.”
Lead defense counsel R. Scott Reisch said his client had only indicated he’d rather not answer the dispatcher’s questions about what happened and that such “pre-arrest silence” is a right.
District Judge Keri Yoder needed to hear the call before she could decide on admitting it, and so, sent the jury out of the room.
When the call was played, Miller could be heard asking the dispatcher to send paramedics. He also said he did not want to answer questions, when asked if he was with the injured party, whom he did not know.
The dispatcher during the call indicated he was trying to determine whether there was an active shooter. He also asked Miller whether he or someone else had shot Najar, at which point Miller said he did not know and could not be of more help. Miller told the dispatcher he needed to get home so he could have better reception to call back, and also that he needed to open his gate.
The prosecutors tried to introduce the 911 call through the testimony of advisory witness Ted Valerio, a commander with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. Yoder ruled Valerio was not the proper witness by which prosecutors could establish the foundation necessary to introduce the recording. Further, much of the call was “problematic,” because it was either not relevant, or because of the potential for prejudicing Miller. “This is akin to the right to remain silent,” Yoder said.
Valerio testified investigators ultimately recovered three weapons from Miller’s property, including the 9mm used to shoot Najar.
In addition to interviewing Miller’s son, Valerio also interviewed Najar’s coworker, Jody Haskell, and Najar’s employer and that man’s daughter at the sheriff’s office. They were all in the same room, which isn’t typical or ideal, Valerio said, citing space constraints and their need to get back to work on their ranch.
Haskell testified on Tuesday that he had been with Najar earlier in the day, and far from being angry, Najar had been in a good mood. Najar did not meet up with him at the ranch as expected, however, and when Haskell headed into town to help his boss’ daughter, he came upon at the death scene at about the same time as Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Brailsford arrived.
Other witnesses who were heard Tuesday included MCSO Investigator Brittany Martinez, who testified to finding Najar’s vehicle still running, in the opposite lane of travel, with the door ajar. She said she closed the door and rolled up the windows so the vehicle could be taken in as evidence. She saw no weapons inside the Jeep, however, she was not among the people who took an inventory of its contents, or searched it later.
Jail employee Emmett Barnes booked Miller into jail last Sept. 5. He searched Miller as part of booking and testified he saw no injury, nor did Miller complain of injuries. Barnes allowed, when Reisch asked him, that he would not necessarily expect signs of injury on someone who opened fire because another person was charging at him.
Miller’s son, Chad, also took the stand Tuesday.
“Dad was attacked,” the younger Miller testified, after telling jurors he’d received urgent texts from his mother the morning of Sept. 5 last year. Chad Miller based the statement on what his mother told him had happened, per testimony. The witness described his father as a “strong Christian man,” who would “give you the shirt off his back.” Only in a state of great fear would have his father shot anyone, the younger Miller said.
He said he did not recall making a statement speculating whether someone had rubbed his father the wrong way. As was the case with Haskell earlier Tuesday, Chad Miller confirmed he had a felony conviction. In both instances, the information was offered only as a factor jurors could consider when it came to credibility.
Other testimony from Tuesday came from Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Julie Knapp, who said Najar’s face lacked gunpowder burns that would indicate a close-range shot; she said that a distance much beyond 3 feet does not leave stippling or gunpowder. Dr. Dean Havlik, the forensic pathologist who performed Najar’s autopsy, also testified there was no such stippling or tattooing.
Struble asked Miller on Wednesday at what distance he’d shot Najar. Miller said he didn’t know the exact distance, but estimated 5 to 6 feet.
The case proceeded to closing arguments mid-afternoon on Wednesday, after the defense motion for an acquittal was denied. The court also halted and struck testimony by a DNA expert from the CBI, who was speaking about what she obtained from clothing and the gun. Yoder determined the prosecution had not established chain of custody for the items — such as who collected them and how they came to the CBI’s lab — through the appropriate witnesses and thus, the expert’s testimony lacked the necessary foundation for admission.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Waggoner in closing arguments asked jurors to think about what happened as if they were Najar: Miller was in his lane of travel, and even though Najar moved into the opposite lane, that “wasn’t enough” for Miller, who waved him down. Waggoner contended there was no evidence Najar had been speeding. Further, Najar’s actions as described would have been reasonable for anyone who is confronted by someone with a gun on the hip. “What is Mr. Najar supposed to think?” Waggoner said, later adding that of course Najar would have been focused on a firearm that was pointed at him.
Telling Miller that he would “f - - - you up” was not a threat on Miller’s life and Najar did not have a weapon, she also said. Although Miller testified he’d begun backing away before firing, Najar’s body came to rest at his feet, Waggoner also reiterated.
“That’s not backing away. That’s advancing to the victim. … Who was attacking who?”
Miller knowingly shot Najar without legal justification, Waggoner argued. “Mr. Najar did not have a weapon. The only weapon brought into this battle was carried by Mr. Miller.”
Reisch, however, said the case was simple: self-defense, with the state’s own witnesses corroborating what Miller said.
Witnesses testified that O74 Road was steep and winding. Brailsford testified to finding skid marks, which were documented as evidence. Najar’s window was found rolled down; the door open, and the vehicle was running. Although Haskell had said he was able to get cell phone reception at the scene, the witness who happened on Najar’s body in the road was not able to.
“He was in fear. … Mr. Miller acted reasonably. The facts aren’t that complicated,” Reisch said.
As prosecutor, Waggoner was given the last word and in rebuttal, again said Miller was not acting in self-defense.
“We don’t get to hear Mr. Najar because he (Miller) took care of that,” Waggoner said.
The case went to jurors at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. The jury returned its verdict shortly after 5 p.m.: Not guilty of second-degree murder or the lesser included charge of manslaughter.
The verdict left Najar’s family shaken, his cousin Selina said. “This is a shameful miscarriage of justice,” she said Thursday. “That a man’s life was taken is obviously a tragedy in itself. The addition of just how shamefully this process has been carried out has been a double whammy to the family. It’s so painful.”
Miller’s attorneys were not immediately available for comment Thursday.