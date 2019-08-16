It took two years after his indictment for Robert Timothy Allen of Gunnison to be detained, but less than an hour of deliberation Wednesday for a Grand Junction jury to convict him of damaging public property in Saguache County.
Allen was indicted in 2016 for damaging public property while mining for gravel near the old ghost town of Vulcan between July 24, 2013 and May 22, 2014. While ignoring the Bureau of Land Management’s repeated requests and written orders to stop, Allen is said to have dug up about 3 acres with a bulldozer, causing more than $20,000 in damage. He was on Wednesday convicted of willful depredation of public property.
Court records say that after the indictment came down, Allen holed up in a “compound” and made threatening statements instead of answering the summons initially issued.
Allen was taken into custody in Durango on Dec. 12, 2018, when federal agents determined he had left his property and that he could be safely arrested.
Although Allen did not have a prior criminal record, the court said the “sequence of events” showed there was no other way than keeping him in custody prior to trial to ensure he appeared for court, or to protect the public.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher found Allen had refused to accept a summons and made comments comparing his arrest to “Lexington and Concord.”
Allen also alluded to a 2016 standoff between ranchers and federal agents at an Oregon wildlife refuge, as well as made references to firearms and reloading, the court said.
“Defendant essentially took himself off the grid, removed himself to a backcountry compound, put up chains to stop vehicles and secreted firearms in various places to protect himself from any law enforcement who may come to arrest him,” the 2018 order of detention says.
Allen had rejected previous offers to turn himself in and be released pending trial, per court records. When agents arrested him, he “physically resisted and his senior-citizen father-in-law attacked the U.S. marshal executing the arrest,” Gallagher said.
Allen promptly pleaded not guilty and argued the government lacked jurisdiction. This claim failed to persuade the court, as did his later motions for acquittal.
According to the case file, Allen had argued an 1872 mining law gave him rights of exclusive possession and the government was trying to force him to surrender those rights.
The court viewed these arguments as a motion for acquittal, U.S. District Chief Judge Marcia Kreiger said in an Aug. 1 pretrial ruling addressing Allen’s outstanding motions.
The judge found that, not only should his acquittal motion be denied as premature, but the act Allen cited states those who locate minerals on public lands must still “comply with the laws of the United States,” which include the regulations issued by the BLM with respect to those claiming mining rights on public lands it administers.
Allen had also demanded the government state what constitutional authority gave the court “capacity to take jurisdiction and enter judgments, orders and decrees in favor of the United States arising from a criminal or civil proceeding regarding a debt in Saguache County, Colorado.”
When provided with the statutory and constitutional authority under Article IV, Allen insisted the article only applied to Washington, D.C. and that the “United States” was a federal corporation, according to Kreiger’s ruling.
He also quoted statements from a case the court found did not apply to the matter at hand. Kreiger said those quotations frivolously relied on a misunderstanding of basic legal principles that have been “roundly rejected by every court to encounter them.”
The judge also denied Allen’s arguments concerning how timely the government had responded to his motion concerning jurisdiction. Even if the response had been untimely, that would not have led to the charge against him being dropped, Kreiger said.
Allen’s oral motion for acquittal made during his trial was denied Tuesday.
The jury returned a guilty verdict the next day. Sentencing was set for Nov. 4. Depredation of federal property can carry as many as 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
“Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery and our public lands are a treasure for all Coloradans,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in a provided statement after the verdict. “Together, with our federal partners, my office will ensure that these public lands are protected so that we all may enjoy them for years to come.
BLM Colorado State Director Jamie Connell also issued a statement. “The BLM appreciates the coordinated effort with the Department of Justice in resolving this case. Managing our public lands and its public resources are obligations we take seriously,” Connell said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
