During her lengthy time on the witness stand Wednesday, a now-teenage girl told jurors she felt “guilty” and “weird” after a man who had a role in her care allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Mario Macias was indicted by grand jury in 2016 on the charge of sexual assault on a child under 15 as a pattern of abuse by a person in a position of trust. He was arrested in March after turning himself in on a warrant.
The indictment accuses Macias of sexually assaulting the girl at various points in time between April 2010 and January 2015.
Macias through his defense maintains the charges are false. Wednesday, his public defender closely questioned the girl about inconsistencies in what she told her counselor, compared with what she told a forensic interviewer and then, the District Attorney’s Office.
“He abused me. I was abused in a sexual way,” the girl testified Wednesday, when asked whether she liked Macias.
Public defender Kori Zapletal would later ask whether she disliked Macias from the start, prior to the alleged abuse, and whether she remembered telling an investigator: “I had a dream he was going to do something bad and he was going to regret it later on.”
The girl said she did not remember saying that, or recall several other statements she previously made.
During Deputy District Attorney Joshua Dougherty’s direct examination, the child testified the first time she was abused, she was playing alone in her mother’s room.
“I turned around and there was Mario,” she said.
According to her testimony, Macias told her to come over, and pulled her toward him. “I had to fight back. I wasn’t strong enough. I had to lose the fight,” the girl said, then alleging Macias touched her beneath her clothing.
“I felt very uncomfortable and I felt guilty. … I had to fight. … He was an adult and I was a child. I felt weird,” she said.
The girl said she was able to push Macias away and escape.
She also testified to being sexually abused after the family moved briefly to another town. She wanted to leave the room, but he stopped her, began touching her, exposed his genitals and sexually assaulted her.
“I felt ashamed,” she said.
The girl later said she had not told her mother, who died in 2015, upending her world.
“I tried to forget everything about the situation. It was hard. I didn’t tell my mom about what happened … which is something I regret,” the child said toward the end of Wednesday’s testimony.
“I loved my mom so much. She was my best friend. Not telling her … I felt she was going to disown me. I felt guilty.”
Zapletal played short video or audio clips of the girl’s interviews and repeatedly questioned the witness about her statements concerning the first alleged sexual assault, which per the clips, varied.
The accounts differed between three different reports to different people, in terms of whether her brother was playing with her in the room the first time; why he left; whether Macias spoke to her; at what point he had undressed; whether it was a school day or on a weekend and whether the door was open or shut.
There also were inconsistencies as to whether the child was in a bedroom at first, or whether she came in to change her clothing after falling into the mud while playing outside.
Over objections, Zapletal also asked questions about behavioral problems at school.
The witness repeatedly said she could not remember her exact statements.
“I’m sorry I don’t remember everything. That was a long time ago. … All I can say is, I don’t remember,” she said.
The child also testified that another man had been present in the family home when they lived in another town, but that she had not mentioned him to the forensic interviewer, District Attorney’s Office or Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Jim Fuller.
Wednesday, two of the child’s siblings also testified. Her elder sister testified as to where the family had lived and moved to both before and after their mother died.
The trial continues today.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
