A Grand Junction jury is now hearing evidence against the last religious group member accused in the deaths of two young sisters.
Ika Eden is charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death in the 2017 deaths of Hannah Marshall, 8, and Makayla Roberts, 10.
In September that year, the children were found dead in a vehicle on the Norwood farm belonging to Frederick “Alec” Blair, who had joined the informal religious group a few months earlier and invited members onto the property.
Eden is the final defendant to face a jury in the case.
Nashika Bramble, the children’s mother, was previously convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Group leader Madani Ceus and group member Ashford Archer were convicted of child abuse resulting in death and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
A Gunnison jury cleared Ceus of first-degree murder. She is appealing the fatal abuse convictions. Archer was also convicted as an accessory for helping Blair conceal the car where the girls died. He, too, is appealing his convictions.
Blair, originally also charged with child abuse resulting in death, pleaded to an accessory charge and agreed to testify against the others. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
According to court documents and past testimony, Ceus led the end-times religious band and had a history of controlling food sources. The group traveled to Colorado, in May of 2017 fetching up at a Grand Junction truck stop, where Blair encountered them. Entranced by their message, he soon joined the group and it moved onto his Norwood farm.
In the months following, Ceus, who went by Amah or Yahweh, increased control over others, although at her sentencing, she denied being in charge. Testimony says she isolated Hannah and Makayla in their mother’s car because of impurities in their past lives and ordered they could not be fed anything she had prepared.
The girls’ last known meal was in July of 2017, when Blair and Bramble visited a Telluride food pantry for provisions. After this time, the group moved itself to another part of the property to prepare for an apocalyptic event Archer had foretold, leaving the girls alone.
At some point, Blair and Archer realized the children had died; they covered the car with a tarp. That September, Blair’s father, who had become alarmed about what friends were reporting concerning his son, visited the farm. He then learned there were dead children in the vehicle and called authorities.
Pathologists could not pinpoint the girls’ cause of death, but testified they likely succumbed to heat, thirst and starvation.
After her arrest in 2017, Eden was deemed legally incompetent to proceed in court.
She was found to have been restored to competency in February and is now representing herself, with a court-appointed attorney as advisory counsel.
Eden’s trial was moved to Mesa County, because the previous trials and proceedings effectively exhausted the pool of potential jurors in Montrose and the rest of the 7th Judicial District.
Jury selection began Monday and continued through Tuesday. Opening statements were set to start at about 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.