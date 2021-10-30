As of Oct. 29, more than 8,000 Montrose County voters had returned their ballots, but that’s only just over a quarter of registered voters in the area.
Historically, turnout in odd year elections has been extremely low. Among registered voters, no more than half have participated in coordinated elections within the past decade. (In the 2020 presidential election, 88% of registered voters in the county participated.)
In the school board election, candidates have raised more than four times as much money as the past school board elections combined. Voters will find out on election night if the higher spending correlates with higher turnout.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes was hopeful that voter turnout will increase in the next few days before ballots are due and in-person polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
As the election season winds to an end, some of the school board candidates are optimistic about the results of the election.
“After we win next week, the fight doesn’t stop — the fight just begins to save this community. This is just the beginning,” District C candidate Andrew Neal said. “Everybody’s riled up right now, but let’s keep it going. We got to keep the momentum, we’ve got to get the community joined together. As a unit, we can do anything. We’ve got to stop being all divided.”
Neal is one part of a group of candidates running together as the “conservative choice” in the election, along with Cortney Loyd and Dawn Schieldt. The trio hosted a rally as the sun slinked below the horizon at Demoret Park on Oct. 27. Approximately two dozen people at the peak of the event braved the cold weather to brandish signs and listen to impromptu speeches.
Schieldt closed her speech by urging people to participate in the election.
“If you haven’t voted — I’m not going to tell you how to vote, you need to decide that on your own; that is your freedom and that is your choice — please get out and vote,” Schieldt said.
Incumbent Sarah Fishering, whom Cortney Loyd is challenging in District E, is hosting a Halloween craft event at the downtown boutique Mosaic on Saturday, Oct. 30 between 1–3 p.m. Fishering is including crafts so parents with children could chat with her “ without having to worry about what they were going to do with their kids.”
“If they want to talk to me about school board stuff, they can, but they don’t have to,” Fishering said.
Fishering expected that voter turnout would be higher than usual for school board elections, but is unsure about the results.
“I think it could still go either way — I don’t think it’s a done deal for any of us,” Fishering said.
The other contested incumbent in the race, Eric Kelley, declined accepting any campaign contributions or creating any yard signs. Dawn Schieldt is running against him in District F.
Kelley previously told the Daily Press that he doesn’t feel right about spending money on a volunteer position, but he hopes he’ll win on election night and that everybody can move on from the heightened tension of the school board race.
“I’m anxious to trudge forward and tackle the more important issues that we should be tackling in the school district than what we’ve been fussing over the last couple months,” Kelley said. “I’m thankful for the folks that support me and I’m looking forward to having that opportunity to continue to serve in that role and do what I can to help the district stay successful.”
Alice Murphy, as well as Andrew Neal, are vying to replace Gayle Johnson in District C, who has reached her two-term limit. Murphy is excited for the race to be over but recognized how much she’s learned from the race so far.
“This has not been what I expected, but it’s made me a stronger person and it’s helped me realize what my beliefs, goals and stances on things are, so I’m a little more outspoken than I used to be — I used to be the person in the background that didn’t say anything,” Murphy said.
Murphy added that she’s still going to be involved and come to board meetings regardless of whether she wins.
Guynes said that a preliminary count of election results should be available at approximately 7:20 p.m. on the night of the election at the county courthouse.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.