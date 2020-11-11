Just Ducky: Partners step up with new fundraiser after having to cancel Chili Bowl

Montrose residents may have noticed the yellow ducks taking over the town recently.
The Partners of Delta, Montrose, and Ouray call this “ducking.”
Partners is a one-to-one youth mentoring program that serves Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties, with a goal to match adults with each county’s youth on a one-to-one basis.
The organization offers various programs that provide support for a positive life experience and wisdom from participating mentors.
One such program is the Art Partner mentoring program that focuses on children between ages 12-17. Anyone who is creative and wants to share that creativity is encouraged to sign up as a mentor.
This year, because COVD-19 restrictions have canceled the organization’s traditional Chili Bowl fundraiser, the Partners got inventive. The Art Partner program is instead using rubber duckies from Partners’ duck race to “ducky” Montrose in exchange for per-duck donations.
“Thirteen years ago we started our Chili Bowl fundraiser at the Around the Corner gallery with Bob and Pat Brown,” Art Partners Case Manager Lissette Riviere said.
“Every year it has grown larger and larger. Last year was our 12th annual, and we had 22 different types of chilis. People donated hand-painted pottery bowls and attendees paid a flat fee for all you can eat chili and a bowl.”
Due to COVID, Riviere said Partners had to cancel the popular fundraiser, although people can still help the program out for next year.
“I’m encouraging people to go paint bowls at the Amazing Glaze. They will give a discount and store the bowls for next year as we fully intend to come back bigger and better,” Riviere explained.
In lieu of the Chili Bowl fundraiser, Partners is “ducking” people’s yards and businesses for $1 per duck. Customers must buy a minimum of 25 ducks to participate in the fundraiser.
“We are doing a “60 in 60” Make an Impact campaign,” Riviere said.
“The goal is to sign up 60 people in 60 days to our new monthly giving campaign. All services provided go into life skills, youth efforts and partnerships for our youth.”
Funds raised will also provide art partner workshops for art youth and their partnering programs.
Riviere said the idea is to make the endeavors affordable for anyone who wants to contribute, whether it’s as low as $5 or as much as $100, or more.
“Being the holidays, you can give the gift of change by donating in another person’s name, and we’ll send them a really beautiful card that notifies them of the gift,” Riviere said.
For Partners, the need is high for the children they serve.
“We’ve had to cancel substantial fundraisers this year that mean a lot to our ability to serve kids,” Partners Executive Director Curtis Hearst said.
“We’re most excited about the monthly giving campaign. It should be more sustainable than in-person events that have been and probably will continue to be impacted.”
Partners relies heavily on grants and fundraising, and its resources are becoming more scarce.
“We have more youth who are being referred to our program in need of a mentor. The need for volunteers is high,” Hearst said.
Partners encourages any warm, caring adults to apply to be a mentor and friend to children of Montrose, Delta, and Ouray.
People interested in “ducking” Montrose can reach out to Partners for more information at 970-249-1116.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
