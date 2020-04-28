Editor’s note: This column was originally published on April 2015. The Montrose Daily Press is republishing Marilyn Cox’s columns as a tribute to the retired columnist’s work for the newspaper.
The Jutten family has been in this area for generations. Lately, the name has been in the news quite a bit, due to the proposed gravel pit south of Montrose on Lazy K Bar Ranch, founded in 1949, currently owned by members of the Jutten family.
In 1883, Gerhard and Wilhelmina Jutten homesteaded near the former Fort Crawford military post. Wilhelmina was instrumental in getting a school established in the area, District No. 17. The school house was built on Jutten land and called Jutten School. In 1890, there were 23 students listed on the school census, 16 boys and seven girls, including Henry and John Jutten. The 1896 census listed, among others, the two Jutten boys, Roy Humphrey and Avah Jutten. Names that appeared on a later list were Hi McNeil (who became a state representative), Daisy Jutten, Bertha Hull, Abner Flowers, Anna Berry, Bernice Hotchkiss and Robert Flowers.
In 1897, School District No. 21 was organized and a new one-room building of local reddish-brown brick was constructed one mile north of what is now Uncompahgre Road. Districts 17 and 21 merged in 1898, using the brick building known as Uncompahgre School until 1915 when a new building was completed on Uncompahgre Road. The small brick building then became the Uncompahgre Methodist Church.
In a 1998 interview, Jim Jutten, son of John, told some history connected to the Jutten School. The building was larger than some of the country schools due to the fact that students from the Colona area attended there also, increasing the population to around 40 students.
“Some of the kids from across the river forded the river to come to school,” Jutten said. “There was a barn behind it on the school grounds for the kids to keep their horses that they rode to school.”
John's brother and a boy who their grandma was raising, headed out for school each and every morning. Their grandpa had a big haystack out in the field near the school where he used a hay knife to cut hay from the stack. The two creative boys decided to use the hay knife to carve out a little cave in the back of the haystack where they hid out during the day, playing marbles and having a good old time. When they heard the dismissal bell in the afternoon, they headed home just like all the other kids.
“They got by with it for a while before being caught,” Jim said.
When students were moved to the Uncompahgre School, early homesteader, Sam Topliss moved the Jutten school to his property at 69139 Vernal road. He raised the building onto runners and inched it through the field with a team of horses and a stump puller. The job took him all winter. The building was large enough to serve as a barn, with an upper story loft. The ante room and cupola, which had a bell that was purchased in 1870, was removed by Topliss and used for a rabbit hutch.
During hard times, Topliss lost his place to a finance company, so Jim and Betty Jutten bought the property in 1942 and lived there until 1960, then it was taken over by Jim's brother Buster and his family. Following that, Buster's daughter, Tammy, along with her husband Eddy Lang and son Tyler, lived there. They since have moved.
For years, school desks and some books were stored in the loft of the barn.
“One time when my wife and I were gone overnight, they just disappeared,” Jutten said.
Rich Fike of Museum of the Mountain West, rescued the little ante room and attached it to a one-room building in order to replicate the original Jutten School. There is a bell in the belfry that visitors delight in ringing. The original hooks for coats — one row for taller students and a lower row for the little ones — are still on the wall, as well as initials of kids of an earlier day.
