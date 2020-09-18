K-9 tracks down robbery suspect wanted on warrant

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tigo helped bring down a wanted man who is accused of fleeing from deputies.
Jordan Mauk was charged with robbery and other offenses in a May incident and was to appear in court Sept. 3 for a disposition hearing that could have resolved the case. He reportedly failed to show, however, and an arrest warrant then issued.
Wednesday night, deputies spotted Mauk at Burger King, but when they attempted to pull him over, he took off, fleeing through town, Sgt. Steve Gustin said.
The pursuit was called off for traffic safety reasons. When Mauk was again spotted, he managed to evade authorities, Gustin said.
That changed Thursday, when deputies were paged out on reports of an abandoned vehicle on 62.00 Road, near Highway 90. Gustin said when they arrived, they found Mauk and a woman nearby; both reportedly made a run for it.
Tigo tracked Mauk to some brush where he was attempting to hide and he was taken into custody without further incident, Gustin said.
“It helps greatly to have K-9 Tigo. He was able to track people into brushy areas where we can’t see and it makes it safer,” the sergeant said.
“He is definitely a benefit to have, not only just for the tracking, but for narcotics as well.”
Mauk was booked into jail on the failure to appear warrant and could also face charges related to felony eluding.
The woman was held on a Delta warrant alleging forgery and a police warrant for underaged marijuana offenses.
In May, Mauk was arrested for his alleged role in attacking an acquaintance and taking items from that person by force. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mauk was charged with robbery, first-degree trespass, third-degree assault and misdemeanor theft.
