A man is on a mental health hold at an unspecified facility after allegedly pointing a gun at traffic, then barricading himself inside his home on Government Springs Road Thursday morning.
The man has not been identified. The matter is considered a medical issue at this point, Undersheriff Adam Murdie said. Although there was potential danger early on, the incident was quickly handled, he said.
“It’s one more incident to show our mental health situation is in dire need of some assistance,” Murdie said.
Although the man is in custody, he was not arrested. Instead, he is being held pursuant to mental health statutes which allow a person who is considered a danger to himself or others to be detained for up to 72 hours, District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is engaged in active investigation and was on Thursday preparing reports and information to send to Hotsenpiller’s office for possible filing of charges in the incident.
“Law enforcement is going to move quickly. They are preparing reports for us. We will then evaluate whether criminal charges are appropriate,” Hotsenpiller said.
Because of the current nature of the incident, Murdie was not able to release many details.
According to a county news release, the individual pointed a gun from his home in the 22100 block of Government Springs, in which he then barricaded himself, prompting the Special Response Team to be called out, and temporary closure of the road in the area.
Murdie said that although several members of the SRT were already on duty Thursday morning, the matter resolved before the entire team fully deployed.
Several attempts to contact the man failed. MCSO Sgt. Keith Sanders then released K9 Oxx as the man emerged from his home. The dog was able to “safely apprehend” the individual.
“The dog was awesome, as usual. The dog brought it to a close without injury to officers, and quickly,” Murdie said.
“There is no ongoing threat to anyone,” Hotsenpiller said. “There’s not continued danger to the public. An investigation is in progress. All law enforcement officers are safe.
“Once again, specialized training and experienced officers responded appropriately and helped defuse a potentially dangerous situation.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
