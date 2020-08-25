A Montrose man is suspected in a regional crime spree entailing the Sunday robbery of a new gas station here, an earlier motor vehicle theft and two attempted robberies in La Plata County.
Donald Edward Labarr III, 32, was arrested Monday, after Kansas State Police pulled him over for reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.
The evening before, Labarr allegedly robbed the Golden Gate gas station in Montrose, then drove to La Plata County, where he allegedly attempted to rob the Hermosa Conoco and the Speedway gas station in Durango.
Earlier in the evening, a female clerk working at the Golden Gate in Montrose was confronted by a white male with a gun in his waistband, who demanded money, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
The clerk handed over an undisclosed sum of cash. She reported that as the man fled, he remarked that he was already wanted by police.
“We did have some witnesses outside the business that a man left the business in a blue SUV at a high rate of speed,” Hall said.
Detective Mark Trimble reviewed the video surveillance and saw the person on tape appeared to be Labarr, with whom the police have had previous contacts.
The police obtained an arrest warrant alleging armed robbery, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft and violation of a protection order.
“We also received word that he is a suspect in two other robberies in the Durango and La Plata County area, most likely committed after the robbery at Golden Gate,” Hall said.
The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a robbery attempt at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, at the Hermosa Conoco, Sgt. Chris Burke said.
According to that report, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The clerk tried to open the cash drawer, but was so nervous he couldn’t get it to open, Burke said.
“The robbery act was interrupted by another customer and this gentleman nonchalantly walked out with packages of cigarettes,” he said.
Later the same night, the Durango Police Department responded to a robbery attempt at the Speedway gas station.
The suspect reportedly lifted up his shirt to reveal a handgun and demanded money. When the cashier said it was not possible to give him money, the man walked away, stating, “You should vote Democrat,” DPD Cmdr. Ray Shupe said.
The suspect departed in a vehicle.
Once aware of the earlier robbery attempt at the Conoco, police set up in town to intercept the suspect vehicle, but had the incorrect description, Shupe said. When the sheriff’s office looked at the surveillance from the Conoco, a better vehicle description was obtained, that of a 2020 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen from Montrose County.
The agencies verified that information and confirmed Montrose had a robbery possibly involving the same suspect. The DPD and LaPlata County Sheriff's Office are seeking warrants for Labarr.
Labarr was also sought on an MCSO warrant alleging aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft and violation of a protection order.
According to Undersheriff George Jackson, Labarr had argued with a family member over getting a ride.
When the woman woke up the morning of Aug. 22, she found her rental car missing, along with money, her phone and a 9mm handgun that had been in the sedan.
When called, Labarr allegedly admitted to taking the car.
Labarr remained in custody Tuesday in Kansas, where he is awaiting extradition.
“The clerk was very scared for her safety,” Hall said, of the Montrose robbery.
“These types of situations are always extremely dangerous and unpredictable. As a result, they are extremely concerning when they occur. It’s a high priority to get the suspect in custody as soon as possible. Usually, when one occurs there are others that have occurred, or will occur, which in this case, was the situation.”
Hall praised the involved officers.
“I would really like to commend our patrol officers and Detective Mark Trimble for working this case so diligently and getting a warrant. I think this was a good example of how seriously our agency takes these cases and what great people we have,” Hall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.