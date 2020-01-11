Katmandu Paonia, established since 2011 as part of Black Canyon Animal Sanctuary, last week began the process of becoming an independent nonprofit with an emphasis on fostering and adopting cats. Its motto is No Kitty Left Behind.
Katmandu is a small organization with five foster homes located in Paonia, Delta, Montrose, and Fruita. Pat Gwinn is the innkeeper for the largest part of Katmandu Paonia, located in Paonia on her property.
This facility is for foster adults who live in a communal living situation and not in cages. These feline adults enjoy a safe enclosed play yard, window seats, individual condos and heated pads. The maximum population is 10. People are able to interview the kitties in the cattery.
This small, passionate close knit group fostered 50 juveniles and 14 adults in 2019. All but a few of the newest fosters have been adopted by wonderful families.
One of the advantages of fostering is that the foster parents get to know each kitty. They are able to tell potential adopters specifics about personality, habits, likes and dislikes, whether it is child-friendly, or other cats- and dog-friendly, along with anything else a potential adopter wants to know.
Many of the fosters are bottle babies that must be fed around the clock. Foster parents also take on the cat mommy job of teaching motherless kittens how to use a litter box and groom.
Volunteers at Katmandu Paonia take pride in matching up the right kitty or kitties with the right adopter making it a win/win. Plus, the foster parents give lots of love and care to these kitties helping to make them very adoptable. During initial intake, a veterinarian examines each feline, tests for FeLV/FIV, vaccinates, neuters or spays and microchips.
Veterinary procedures and the day-to-day care of the kitties is not inexpensive. There are no paid positions and every dollar donated goes where it should, to the kitties. Donations are very much appreciated.
For more information about Katmandu Paonia or to donate, adopt, or volunteer, visit katmandupaonia.com or find us on Facebook. You can also see the
Katmandu Paonia kitties on Petfinder. The email address is katmanducats@gmail.com. Reach the rescue at 970-527-3424.
