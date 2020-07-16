In recent weeks, someone has been checking the mail — other people’s, not theirs — and divesting it of any cash, gift cards, checks, or other valuables that might have been sent.
“We’ve had a rash of mail thefts from around the county. The largest percent of mail thefts have occurred in the Highway 550 corridor,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said, warning people to be vigilant.
Two such thefts have been reported on Lasalle Road; other areas being hit include Highway 90, U.S. 50 east, Jupiter Road and the 1800 block of 57.25 Road. Many of the thefts are occurring during daylight hours.
Some of the purloined post was recovered after it was found dumped on a canal bank in Delta County. Lillard said it is common for mail thieves to grab and dash, sorting through their haul at a different location and tossing what they don’t want.
It is possible that the person or people responsible for the mail thefts — which may not be connected — are watching for postal carriers and package delivery services, then striking as soon as there are no witnesses.
Not only should residents be alert with respect to their mail, but they should also bear in mind that strangers in their area may be casing homes and buildings for later break-ins.
“That concerns us, too,” said Lillard, who explained that there have also been thefts from vehicles.
These thefts have been occurring at night.
People are reminded to lock up their vehicles and keep valuables inside of their homes, or stowed out of sight, as these types of property crimes are usually crimes of opportunity — a thief who encounters a locked car door is likely to move along and search for easier prey.
Lillard urges residents to report any suspicious behavior or vehicles to 970-252-4023 or Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500 (phone app P3Tips).
“We’re asking citizens just to be on the lookout for their neighbors,” Lillard said.
The U.S. Postal Service has been informed of the recent spate of thefts, the sheriff also said.
Mail tampering can be charged as a federal crime. It is not unheard of in Montrose County. In 2014, two women were apprehended in a series of mail heists after an alert witness spotted one of them driving up to mailboxes and going through them. An off-duty deputy saw the car once the description aired and followed it.
The women were prosecuted at the state level and apologized, drawing sentences to probation and community corrections.
