A Montrose couple had locked up their home before heading on a vacation this past May, but when they returned, it was to bad news: someone had come into their home and made off with several items, including a safe that was bolted to the floor, and cash.

The man and woman who live in the home suspect the thief got into their home after getting a hold of a garage door opener, then entering through the door into the house.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?