A Montrose couple had locked up their home before heading on a vacation this past May, but when they returned, it was to bad news: someone had come into their home and made off with several items, including a safe that was bolted to the floor, and cash.
The man and woman who live in the home suspect the thief got into their home after getting a hold of a garage door opener, then entering through the door into the house.
Their first indication something was wrong was a glaring one: The Jeep they’d left parked in the garage was gone.
“The community needs to know this is going on,” the woman said Tuesday. “This cannot happen to another family. What we’ve been through, it affects everyone. Not just us.”
The police ultimately arrested Jared McKinnon, who according to court records later pleaded guilty to theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11, 2023 in the case, as well as on his guilty plea to vehicular eluding in another case. The latter case, from 2021, began when McKinnon was accused of leading sheriff’s officers on a chase in a city-owned truck that was reported stolen.
McKinnon is also slated to enter pleas in several other cases in which he is charged with offenses including violating bond conditions, trespassing, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and driving under restraint.
The police are echoing the theft victim’s warning by reminding people to secure their vehicles and homes, especially if they will be away for an extended period.
First and foremost, make sure vehicles and homes are locked at all times, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said. That includes double-checking windows and making sure they also are locked.
Within the home, take an inventory of your valuables, by snapping photos of them and/or serial numbers, then keep that information in a digital file. Having this kind of record gives police an important leg up if someone steals the valuables: it is easier to prove ownership and easier to track them down.
“One thing people don’t often think of is if they have remote garage door openers and leave their vehicle outside. Secure those (openers) somewhere else,” Smith said.
In the May case, the victims soon discovered a truck that was parked outside their home was unlocked, McKinnon’s affidavit says. Along with cash, the garage door opener was missing from the vehicle. The document is not clear as to whether the vehicle’s owners accidentally left it unlocked, or if someone else was able to unlock it and then get the garage door opener.
Police later recovered the Jeep that was missing from the garage, after tips surfaced on social media. The victims not only had proof of ownership, but also photos that helped when the word was spread.
The affidavit goes on to detail the alleged conduct of others associated with McKinnon and crimes he was alleged to have committed in another jurisdiction.
Smith reiterated basic theft protection tips: Do not leave valuables in vehicles, or if you do, conceal them from view. Do not leave items in pick-up truck beds; secure all tool boxes that have to remain in the vehicle.
If you have security cameras, make sure they are operational.
When you are out of town, let your neighbors know you will be gone, if your relationship with them allows for it. Have someone else collect mail and deliveries, so that these don’t stack up and signal to would-be thieves that no one is home.
Smith noted that many would-be thieves look for signs no one is around, and do things like check for unlocked home and car doors. They are less likely to attempt to access locked vehicles, homes and outbuildings. As well, a brightly lit exterior and/or functioning motion light can serve to dissuade malefactors.
Sometimes, a good neighbor is the best defense. People who live in neighborhoods that don’t often see much outside traffic should be alert for vehicles or people who seem suspicious.
“They can definitely give us a call and we can check out the area to see what’s going on,” Smith said. “People are pretty smart in their neighborhoods. They know what’s going on. If they see something that seems unreasonable, it probably is.”
The police are willing to come check out reports, even if they ultimately are unfounded. People can also fill out a report online at cityofmontrose.org/275/Police-Public-Safety (select “File an Online Report”). You can also request a “HouseWatch” by selecting that same option, then clicking the circle for “Directed Patrol.”
This is for an increased police presence near your home while you are away; it is not for unoccupied homes that are for sale or abandoned.
When there is a suspicious incident or crime, people need to report it directly to the police, not just post about it on social media. Smith said it is fine to do that to warn others, but police do not monitor social media 24/7, so that is not the method by which to ensure a police response.
“We don’t monitor Facebook for criminal activity. We prefer people report that,” Smith said.
Emergencies should always be reported to 911 immediately. Other calls can be made to dispatch at 970-249-9110, or people can use the link above to make a report about code violations, fraud, hit-and-run crashes, identity theft, lost property, minor crashes on private property, suspicious activity, theft, traffic offenses, vandalism (criminal mischief), trespass of vehicles and theft. (Theft taking of property without the owner’s permission. The use of physical force to take something from another person’s physical possession is usually classified as robbery.)
More people may be vacationing at this time of year than at other times, but it is also the season for increased shopping. People need to be extra alert when going to the stores, too, Smith said.
Just last month, a man allegedly grabbed an older woman’s purse as she was loading her purchases into her vehicle at Walmart and drove away. Police said the woman was dragged alongside the vehicle briefly until she was able to untangle her hand from the bag.
The suspect, Joe Davis, has been charged with robbery of an at-risk person, according to court records. He is charged in another case with forgery, supplying false information to a pawnbroker and misdemeanor theft.
“Don’t be a target,” Smith said. “Make sure, when you go into a store, if you’re leaving your bags or purse in the car, put it where someone can’t see it. Lock your doors. Don’t roll down your window a little bit.
“People are pretty brazen. Be safe.”
McKinnon’s theft victim said police recovered some of the stolen property, but reiterated her warning.
“We hope to get justice, not just for us, but for everyone,” she said. “It happened to me. It can happen to anybody.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.