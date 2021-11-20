Montrose County election officials are moving forward with plans to conduct a statutorily required recount in the District F school board election, which will need to be completed before the end of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
In Colorado, a mandatory recount is triggered when the margin of votes between two candidates is less than 0.5 percent. The difference between Eric Kelley and Dawn Schieldt is 0.3 percent of the total votes cast in the District F race.
Although two out of three members of the slate running as the “conservative choice” for Montrose County School Board lost their elections by decisive margins, Schieldt only lost by a handful of votes.
{child_flags:featured}Fishering, Murphy, Kelley lead in school board election
If Kelley’s margin of victory were wider than the statutory requirement, Schieldt could formally request a recount, but would have to pay for it herself.
On the other hand, if Schieldt had decided to withdraw from the race and the school district waived the automatic recount in writing, then a recount would not be required, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes told the Daily Press last week. Schieldt’s deadline is Nov. 23.
When asked if she would like to see a recount, Schieldt wrote in a text message, “The law requires one! The voters are asking for one! It’s not about what I want.”
When a recount is automatically triggered, the political entity that organized the race — in this case, Montrose County School District — needs to foot the bill for the recount.
Guynes did not know yet how much the recount would cost. She said she’s still waiting on clarification from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office about how much election officials would need to be paid.
MCSD has approximately $20,000 budgeted for election-related costs, but it is unclear how much money has been spent in this election cycle so far.
A bipartisan canvas board — one Democrat and one Republican appointed by the local parties — certified the results of the election on Nov. 19. Certification needs to happen before a recount can occur, according to Colorado law.
Along with the four incumbents and one new board member who won in the Nov. 2 election, Kelley will be re-seated at a special meeting of the board on Nov. 30, before the recount is complete.
If recounting all of the ballots results in Schieldt’s victory, she would replace Kelley on the board.
Since the school district’s boundaries seep into Gunnison and Ouray counties, all three county offices will need to coordinate the recount. Guynes said that a group training is set up for Wednesday, Nov. 24.
All county offices will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving. Guynes said that the recount, which could take up to a week to complete, will start on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Guynes said that she has been receiving comments from community members urging she should go forward with the retabulation process, regardless of what Schieldt decided.
Earlier this fall, she expected that her office would get feedback from the community if any members of the conservative slate had not come out as clear winners.
“I had predicted early on right after we built the ballot and before this election season … that if those three candidates specifically didn’t win, then we were going to get a lot of pressure for retabbing this one,” Guynes said.
Retabulating an election is not the same as a recount — “it’s a totally different process,” Guynes said — but she hoped that the recount would assuage community concerns about the school board election.
Comparative vote re-tabulation underway for 2020 election in Montrose County; review is not an official recount
{child_flags:featured}Comparative vote re-tabulation underway
This fall, Guynes initiated a comparative retabulation of the 2020 general election ballots, which is costing the county $18,490. The county usually uses tabulation software from Dominion Voting Systems, but has contracted with Clear Ballot, the other voting system approved in Colorado, to double-check the accuracy.
Guynes previously said that she has received some feedback that the retabulation was an improper use of taxpayer dollars, but “most people have been glad and thankful that we’re doing this,” she told the Daily Press.
The process for the Nov. 2020 election is still not complete, Guynes said.
County clerks around the country faced increased scrutiny about the integrity of elections systems after former President Trump’s unproven allegations of election fraud in the 2020 general election. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.
Guynes said that the voting infrastructure in Colorado has “incredible integrity” and is “top of the line.”
“You cannot compare us to Arizona, Georgia, or any other state because they don’t have the process that we have,” Guynes said.
Also, the county elections staff hold each other accountable to ensure that all of the rules are being followed.
If somebody made an error, “then the whole team would know about it,” Guynes explained. “We would catch it immediately and we would know about it but there’s no one person doing everything.”
Unlike the other five candidates in the competitive school board races, Kelley did not engage in any campaigning because he objected to spending money on a non-partisan, volunteer position.
Kelley said the need for a recount is “unfortunate” but he hoped that the results reinstill any confidence people may have lost in the election process.
“It’s unfortunate that the school district is going to have to spend that money,” Kelley added. “We’ve got better things to spend that money on, in my opinion, but that’s what it is.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.