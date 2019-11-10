One person died and three more were injured in a wreck Saturday night at the intersection of 2100 Road and E Road in the Peach Valley area of Delta.
The Delta County Sheriff's Office reports two of the occupants involved in the accident were Delta High School seniors and the other two are recent high school graduates, although it wasn't clear which of the four was killed in the accident.
The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction and were in critical condition. One was transported to Delta County Memorial Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.
The sheriff's office had yet to release the names and ages of the individuals involved in the accident as of this posting.
"We would like to ask that everyone please be considerate of family members during this difficult time and respect their privacy by not posting names or details of the accident on social media," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Colorado State Patrol’s accident reconstruction team is working to determine the cause of the accident and will share their official findings once their investigation is complete."
