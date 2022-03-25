The site plan for the forest preschool, where toddlers will be able to roam outside in a safe environment. This map was prepared by a team from Early Childhood Health Outdoors, an organization from the National Wildlife Foundation, after visiting the campus and speaking with families earlier this year.
Kindergarten registration season has started, but Montrose families of children that will be 5 years old by August 1 have two additional options besides their neighborhood school: Peak Virtual Academy and the Yurtergarden program at Outer Range.
The Yurtergarden program — which got its name from the yurts on the campus — will compliment the Alpine Start forest preschool program at Montrose County School District’s outdoor learning campus.
Approximately 20 spots are available for kindergartners, 30 for half-day preschool and 15 for a full-day option.
Kindergarten registration opened on Friday and preschool registration will be available in the next few weeks.
After registering their kindergartners, families will be able to sign up for time slots to visit their new school on April 28.
Outer Range is also hosting an information session for Yurtergarden and Alpine Start in the evening of April 21 to share plans for the site with families, what a day in the life for students will look like and answer any questions.
“Outdoor learning is about being in nature and learning from the context of the environment in that moment,” said Keely Vaughan, the program manager of Outer Range. “But I also think it's about building a really supportive network of people that can help you take those risks safely and harness your creativity and solve problems together.”
The Outer Range campus, which is adjacent to the school district’s headquarters and lies next to the Uncompahgre River, was started in response to public feedback and the growing viability of outdoor education during the pandemic. The program is partially funded by federal COVID-related grants to the school district, as well as additional grants.
Since the first phase of the campus was completed in the fall, the program has hosted students for outdoor learning adventures on and off the campus, as well as parents and community members for feedback on the design of the program. The long-term goal of the program is to open a full K-12 school.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone