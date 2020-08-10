Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease. It’s daily impact on people diagnosed with the disease is far reaching. Physical, cognitive functions and mental health are affected.
Eventually, the disease affects a patient’s ability to conduct daily activities safely.
Although the disease is not currently curable, and is progressive, in Montrose, people diagnosed with Parkinson’s have a program that can give the disease a punch.
Thanks to Knock-Out Parkinson’s, a boxing program provided by Montrose Memorial Hospital at Mountain View Therapy in Montrose, Parkinson’s patients are able to disguise work as play and improve quality of life while slowing the progression of the disease.
“Boxing is really fun and really interactive for [patients],” said Jedd Beros, exercise physiologist at Mountain View Therapy.
The program, which began in the summer of 2018, is designed to improve quality of life by improving aerobic endurance, muscular strength, balance and coordination for patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Beros manages and supervises the program, working with patients in one hour blocks through a variety of aerobic exercises with stationary bikes, ellipticals and speed bags. The patients also work through strength training with weights and machines, and participate in bodyweight exercises and balance and coordination exercises.
The program has helped patients reduce tremors, improve walking patterns and increase blood flow to the brain that helps with the maintenance of Parkinson’s symptoms. Every patient has basic things where improvement is needed in certain areas, but for a patient with a troublesome hip or back, the therapy center tries to individualize the program as best it can for the patient.
For example, if a patient has more trouble with balance, more time will be spent focusing on improvement in that area, or if a patient is struggling with aerobic fitness, muscular strength, they will spend more time with a NuStep, an exercise machine aimed at strengthening the muscles.
Parkinson’s disease is progressive, irreversible and currently incurable, but exercise can help slow the progression of the disease, and can be a tool for maintenance, according to a written summary from Beros.
Another important note about the disease is its role in secreting dopamine. A part of the brain, basal ganglia, regulates movement, and within the basal ganglia is the substantia nigra, the part that releases dopamine. A patient with Parkinson’s, Beros said, doesn’t have as much dopamine release because blood flow to the brain isn’t functioning normally.
But when exercising, patients are releasing more dopamine, and through the exercise, can improve walking speed, strength, endurance and balance. This will help reduce the chances of falls and improve quality of life.
Also, if the patient can tolerate the intensity, a high intensity exercise followed by moderate intensity combines together to release more dopamine affected by Parkinson’s, and stays in the brain longer.
When a patient goes through all the movements, the boxing itself incorporates different components of exercise into one activity.
“We do a lot of mitt work, so that’s things like throwing out different punches — jabs, hooks, uppercuts — and really working on some reaction type issues. But also, because we’re going sometimes as long as two minutes non-stop, they’re working on aerobic fitness, and by throwing those punches, hard punches, they’re working on strength and power, too,” Beros said.
“On top of that, we’re working on balance, moving them around, side to side. So [we’re] really incorporating all the different components of exercise into one activity. That’s the fun thing about boxing. We can really have some fun with it, but at the same time we’re really doing good work and working on all the things they need to improve upon.”
Strengthening legs is a focus for patients. Numerous patients have shown difficulty getting out of chairs, Beros said. Due to the disease affecting the part of the brain that controls body placement and moving patterns, patients often struggle with feet placement and getting in the right position. By improving length strength, patients are able to get out of chairs more comfortably and receive more strength and support when walking.
Mountain View Therapy also helps patients with home exercise programs with packets and ideas that a patient can sift through and try from home.
“That’s the nice thing. Being able to see how they feel more comfortable and confident going about their daily activities,” Beros said.
“When we can try to improve anything, and something as easy as leg strength, that’s a good way to help them tolerate the disease and the condition a little bit better,” he later added.
Along with the benefits of the exercise, the group atmosphere gives patients a chance to have some interaction. The disease tends to limit social activity when the disease progresses. Through the program, some members have become friends, and outside of class, meet up for coffee and get-togethers, including spouses.
“Having that atmosphere of getting out and seeing friends and having interactions is really good for, on top of their physical health, their mental health, too,” Beros said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.