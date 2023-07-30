230729-religion-church

We are starting a new series of articles. The theme for this season will be “Knowing God.” Or perhaps we might call the theme, “Questions Waiting to be Answered in Heaven.” Or maybe we could call it “Noticing Infinity.” I should explain.

I love that song in the musical, “The King and I”: “Getting to know you, Getting to know all about you. Getting to like you, Getting to hope you like me.” In the show, it is all about the



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?