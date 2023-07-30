We are starting a new series of articles. The theme for this season will be “Knowing God.” Or perhaps we might call the theme, “Questions Waiting to be Answered in Heaven.” Or maybe we could call it “Noticing Infinity.” I should explain.
I love that song in the musical, “The King and I”: “Getting to know you, Getting to know all about you. Getting to like you, Getting to hope you like me.” In the show, it is all about the
teacher getting to know her—very unfamiliar—students. But isn’t there something similar for us, learning to get to know our—very unfamiliar—God?
One website puts it like this: “God is unlike anything or anyone we could ever know or imagine. He is one of a kind, unique and without comparison. Even describing him with mere words truly falls short of capturing who he is – our words simply cannot do justice to describe our holy God. Still, God possesses attributes that we can know (even in just in part).”
The apostle Paul writes, “Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known” (1 Corinthians 13:12). Questions that will be fully answered in heaven. But then there’s that word “attributes.” Attributes are the “getting to know all about you” part.
What is God like? We may not be able to fully know God until the end of the end, but God has designed things so that we can at least have a sense of who God is. It’s kind of like getting to know a person (or the schoolteacher Anna getting to know her students). Especially in the beginning everything is mysterious, but there may be some vague attraction that draws us to the other. Then after a while we recognize, for example – this person is honest. And we know something concrete about them. Honesty is an attribute of that person, just like being strong is an attribute. And over time we begin to identify other attributes of that person, we “get to know
them.” And the same is true of our relationship with God, only more so. In one sense there is an infinite unfamiliarity between us and God. And yet in another sense, God has personally come to us and revealed himself to us: through miraculous events, through Scripture, through Jesus.
And more. Getting to know God involves becoming acquainted with someone who is strong (a recognizable attribute), and yet God’s strength is beyond anything we can imagine. It's complicated sometimes. Knowing God.
Yes, it is complicated, but not impossible, thanks to the God who has created us to know him and who reveals himself to us. The website I mentioned above affirmed that we can know God’s attributes—what God is like—and then continued in saying that God has “given us his Word as a means to understand himself.” The Bible is a very valuable resource because it tells us what God is like. And we will return to the eachings of the Bible through our series of articles.
But there is another way of “getting to know” God, I want to mention. It is the art of paying attention. For example, we wake up and see a spectacular display of colors in the east, a
glorious sunrise! We stand there gazing, amazed at the beauty, recognizing that every sunrise is different every single day. We sense the vastness of it all and how all the factors that come together creatively to form these sunrises over the entire history of the globe. Awesome! And beyond our comprehension.
Paul proclaims, “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made” (Romans 1:20).
So let me go one step further. You wake up and instead of seeing the sunrise you watch the news and become upset at all the mess in the world. You find yourself grieving, perhaps
almost in tears for the sufferings and failures of this or that situation. Well, guess what? That very act of grieving is “getting to know God.” Even non-Christians do this. “Indeed, when Gentiles, who do not have the law, do by nature [or feel intuitively by nature] things required by the law, they are a law for themselves. . . . They show that the requirements of the law are written on their hearts” (Romans 2:14–15). And for Christians it is not just a matter of the law written in our hearts, but the ministry of the Holy Spirit sharing the life of Christ within the midst of our own experience of life. This is noticing God by paying attention.
Getting to know all about you, God. This is what we want.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.