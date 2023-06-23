Shirley Koch contends her 15-year federal prison sentence should be set aside because the sentencing judge used inflated calculations in arriving at it, and penalized her for her daughter’s crimes in a long-running scam involving the sale of human remains.

Koch and her daughter Megan Hess were sentenced in January for mail fraud perpetrated through Hess’ former Montrose businesses, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

