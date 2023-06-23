Shirley Koch contends her 15-year federal prison sentence should be set aside because the sentencing judge used inflated calculations in arriving at it, and penalized her for her daughter’s crimes in a long-running scam involving the sale of human remains.
Koch and her daughter Megan Hess were sentenced in January for mail fraud perpetrated through Hess’ former Montrose businesses, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc.
Hess operated Sunset Mesa as a funeral home and crematory and Donor Services for supplying human bodies and body parts for the research, medical and experimentation markets — but in the case of hundreds of decedents, either did not obtain permission to harvest their remains, or falsely represented their bodies would be returned for full cremation after research was conducted.
Federal prosecutors said Hess also defrauded survivors who paid her for cremations, by representing random cremains as their loved ones’, when their bodies or body parts had been sold.
Koch was complicit in the scheme — although her defense attorneys contend her role was overstated — and was the person who performed the actual harvesting of the remains. At times, Koch met with families and falsely represented the deceased would be cremated and returned.
Federal prosecutors said the scheme spanned about a decade. It ended in 2018, when the FBI raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services next door. Hess promptly closed the business, the registrations for which were permanently suspended. Multiple lawsuits followed. She and her mother were indicted in 2020.
Koch, in pleading guilty to a single count of mail fraud, agreed to a stipulated term in prison, her June 20 appeal brief states. According to the filing, she and the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to a range of 63 - 78 months.
She received 15 years, however, with sentencing judge Christine Arguello finding facts presented showed Koch knew donations were unauthorized and that remains had been sold, not donated. “She did the heinous work. She cut up the bodies,” Arguello said at sentencing, saying also that she had to take into account the non-monetary harm involved.
That harm was attested to by several survivors who spoke of what they suffered upon learning what had really happened to their loved ones. “You hurt not only me and my family, but our community. Montrose trusted you,” Darlene Mora told Hess and Koch.
“I will never have what I want, which is my parents’ remains in those graves,” said another victim, Denise Henning.
The 15-year sentence amounted to a 300% increase over what the defense and prosecution had arrived at, Koch’s trial attorney said at sentencing. Koch’s appeals brief contends the sentence is the result of erroneous calculations by the court as to the applicable offense levels used in the federal system. Arguello improperly “inflated” the guideline to reach 180 months, or 15 years.
“This variance was manifestly unreasonable because it was based on the judge’s moral outrage at Hess’ conduct,” attorney K.L. Penix wrote in the brief.
The attempt to vacate the sentence and remand it to court for one more in line with the plea agreement hinges on two overarching arguments.
The first contends the offense level Arguello used was based on erroneous enhancements of the amount of loss; a scheme involving sophisticated means, and the large number of vulnerable victims. The second reversible error was the substantial upward variance from already inflated sentencing guideline, Penix argues.
The court calculated a 14-level increase in the offense level used for sentencing by holding Koch responsible for a loss between $550,000 and $1.5 million. However, Arguello did not make particularized findings of relevant conduct to support that, Penix said — and the parties had agreed the loss reasonably foreseeable from Koch’s conduct was less than $550,000. The appeal later states that Koch’s benefit was roughly the $23,000 a year she earned at the funeral home.
The court, however, used a “broad generalization” concerning Koch’s work in preparing the remains, even though Hess was the one who had arranged the sales. Koch had no involvement in dealing with body brokers, her appeal says, and she received no direct proceeds.
Similarly, her involvement with the defrauded families was limited to occasionally speaking with them about the disposition of loved ones and preparing the bodies for broker services, Penix contended.
Yet, Arguello used that to increase the offense level by two more levels.
The errors demand a new sentence, one in which the court makes specific findings about the scope of Koch’s criminal activity, Koch argued through her attorney.
Penix also pushed against level increases for the use of sophisticated means: “Here, all ‘sophisticated means’ were undertaken by Hess,” the appeal states. The federal court failed to provide a factual basis with respect to Koch’s conduct that would encompass sophisticated means, the appeal argues.
Making an argument similar to an unsuccessful one Hess had advanced prior to sentencing, Koch’s attorney further argued the court did not properly support its determination as to the number of vulnerable victims. Arguello did not make particularized findings of vulnerability, to start with, Penix said, calling that error alone sufficient to have Koch re-sentenced. The alleged error also boosted the offense level calculation.
Although Koch pleaded guilty, she did not waive her right to appeal an excessive sentence. Penix argues the 15-year term was “substantively unreasonable” due to the erroneous variances that took Koch to the statutory maximum.
Penix argues Arguello did not justify this, but instead offered that the guideline sentencing ranges were inadequate for the severity of the offense and to deter similar conduct. Further, when Arguello said the guideline was insufficient to achieve the goals of sentencing, she did not explain which goals.
“This was ‘arbitrary, capricious, whimsical, or manifestly unreasonable,’ and therefore, the district court abused its discretion in sentencing the then-69-year-old Koch to 180 months imprisonment,” the attorney argued.
A response from the government is not yet due.
Hess, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, is also appealing her sentence and court-ordered restitution. Her appeals brief is due July 24.