One half of the mother-daughter duo embroiled in the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors’ mail fraud case won her bid for a later sentencing date.
Shirley Koch, who was to be sentenced in November for mail fraud and aiding/abetting, was granted her motion to continue that date. Instead, the U.S. District Court said in a Monday, Aug. 8, order, Koch will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023, the same date as is currently set for her daughter, Megan Hess.
Hess pleaded guilty to the same offense. Both women were initially indicted on six counts of mail fraud and three counts of violating hazardous materials shipping laws.
It was earlier reported that Hess, too, was seeking to have her sentencing date continued, however, the Montrose Daily Press has learned that the motion for continuance showing in court records was filed only by Koch’s attorneys. This does not preclude Hess’ attorneys from also seeking a continuance.
Hess was the owner and operator of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, as well as the associated business, Donor Services Inc.
In February 2018, the FBI served warrants at the businesses, which closed within about two weeks. At the time, little information was made available; however, people who had used Sunset Mesa for the final arrangements of others began alleging in civil suits that their loved ones’ bodies were harvested and sold without permission or full consent.
It was also alleged that Sunset Mesa returned substances other than cremains to families, or, in one case, the incorrect cremains, based on the contents of the ashes not matching what the deceased was wearing.
The FBI’s raid came soon after Reuters’ published a comprehensive series on “body brokering” in the United States, and highlighted allegations against Sunset Mesa.
The federal indictments were handed down in 2020. The government said Hess and Koch engaged in a long-term scheme to acquire human body parts to sell for profit and assured a ready supply by offering lower-rate cremations. However, in many instances, Hess did not have permission to donate bodies, or only had permission for partial donations, the indictment said.
Even though Sunset Mesa took money in exchange for cremation services, the government says that these were not performed for the people whose bodies were sold on the research market.
Hess and Koch each pleaded guilty to mail fraud in July. The single count can bring up to 20 years in prison, which many Sunset Mesa survivors decried as not long enough, although others indicated it was a step forward, provided the women showed sufficient remorse and acknowledgement.
According to what was said in court documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office calculates that Hess should serve between 12.5 and 15.6 years in prison, while Hess’ attorneys calculated a sentence of about two years, give or take a few months. Koch’s plea deal calls for between five years, three months and 6.5 years in prison.
In the motion to continue the sentencing date, Koch’s attorneys argued more time was needed for the U.S. Probation Office to conduct pre-sentence investigation work and reports.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
