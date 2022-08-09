Purchase Access

One half of the mother-daughter duo embroiled in the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors’ mail fraud case won her bid for a later sentencing date.

Shirley Koch, who was to be sentenced in November for mail fraud and aiding/abetting, was granted her motion to continue that date. Instead, the U.S. District Court said in a Monday, Aug. 8, order, Koch will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023, the same date as is currently set for her daughter, Megan Hess.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

