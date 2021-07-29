Montrose residents driving on Main Street this month read a not-so-subliminal message on the famous, single arch McDonald’s display. The message was clear:
“Shake machine works. You can too.”
It’s a clear nod to what the county and cities around the nation are facing: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings rose to 9.3 million by the end of April. In June, the number of job leavers (people who quit or voluntarily left their jobs) rose by 164,000 to 942,000. And the long-term unemployed (people jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 233,000 to 4 million, 2.9 million higher than in February 2020.
Montrose’s unemployment rate, in June 2021, was 5.8%, a 0.4% increase from May. The 5.4% figure in May tied October 2020 for the lowest rate since March 2020, when the World Health Organization (WHO) characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic, leading to statewide public health orders and the closure (to indoor dining) of local businesses.
But reports say it’s not so cut and dry to classify the millions of job openings and stagnant pace in the unemployment rate to a “labor shortage.” A survey from the Pew Research Center found that 66% of adults have seriously considered changing their occupation or field of work, a sentiment shared by lower income unemployed adults. A third of adults reported they’re already taking steps to retool their skills by pursuing job retraining programs or educational opportunities.
Wages are a factor, too. According to the survey, employment in low-wage occupations decreased (-12.5%), from December 2019 to December 2020, compared to middle-wage occupations (-5.3%). High-wage jobs saw an increase of 0.4%. It’s forced companies like McDonald’s to raise hourly wages at company-owned restaurants by around 10%. (Just 5% of the company’s U.S. locations are company-owned.)
“I don’t know,” said Don Vincent, owner of The Stone House, on the lack of applications he’s received over the past few months. “It could be unemployment [benefits], it could be the housing market… some people could be moving to other restaurants to make an extra dollar an hour.”
Some Republican politicians have speculated the state’s extra unemployment benefits, an added $300 per week, could be the reason why people aren’t going back to work. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, along with U.S. Reps. Doug Lambron and Ken Buck, wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis in June asking him to reject federal unemployment bonuses.
“The May jobs report demonstrated that the federal unemployment insurance supplemental is prohibiting our economy from reaching its full potential and is causing severe workforce shortages,” read a portion of the trio’s letter to Polis.
The Colorado Restaurant Association, after surveying 195 operators, reported 90% of Colorado restaurants said they were having trouble hiring enough staff for the summer season, with 65% of those operators citing unemployment benefits as the primary obstacle. The association added that 95% of operators reported increasing wages to combat staffing issues. Twenty-one percent expanded their employee benefits.
The statewide trend mirrors a national phenomenon. According to the Department of Labor, the hourly wage in the hospitality sector is up $1 compared to pre-pandemic rates.
Vincent has raised his wages, even implementing a new tip pool system so kitchen staff can get higher returns on front-of-the-house tips. To balance that, he’s paying his front-of-the-house employees more.
John Bullington, owner of the Rose Bowl, has experienced similar issues in hiring staff. He’s been able to keep most of his staff since last year, but did lose one employee to another local business.
“It’s super hard to add to it right now,” Bullington said of his paid staff. “You just can’t find people anymore.”
His business weathered a difficult 2020, due to business closure and limited financial returns. And he’s dealt with product shortages periodically as of late. But his biggest concern now is losing too much staff in a short period of time.
“That would be the biggest challenge and worry for me,” he said.
It wasn’t until the first week of May that The Stone House could return to its seven days a week, normal hours schedule. Before then, there weren’t enough employees, so that meant shortened business hours, open five days a week rather than seven, Vincent said.
Then, there was a “seesaw effect” — employees came and went, making it difficult to stay at that magic number of 50 on staff.
It’s now leveled out, with Stone House at that 50 mark. He’s had to hire younger employees, though, which means more training, but it’s a trend that’s not foreign to business nationwide right now. An analysis from Gusto, a business payroll provider, found that teens accounted for 36% of new hires in June. That’s a 26% jump during the same period from 2017 to 2019.
And, according to BLS, the unemployment rate for teens aged 16-19 in June was the lowest in 60 years.
Lack of housing, though, remains a hurdle for seasoned workers. The City of Montrose and Montrose County School District have reported struggles to fill roles due to limited or unaffordable housing options. Potential out-of-state employees seeking to relocate to Montrose also have said they can’t make the move, particularly because they can’t find a home or a rental option that fits their budget.
Vincent said he’s not sure how the recent trend could balance itself out, but added he and other business owners have discussed potentially sharing employees, if they were willing to work 40 hours between both locations (though he said there’s concern of working multiple jobs and potential burnout). It hasn’t reached such a point, though, with the employee count and business hours back to normal.
During a town hall earlier this month, when asked about the labor shortage, President Joe Biden said the restaurant and tourism industry “could “be in a bind for a little while,” adding people who’ve been working service jobs are seeking new opportunities and higher wages, according to a report from Business Insider.
Biden also suggested low wages as another reason for labor shortages.
