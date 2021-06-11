Staff Report
Lots of people love the outdoors, and some especially love rough and ready trails for all-terrain vehicles, mountain bikes and their own two feet.
The surrounding wilds of Montrose deliver, and the Tabeguache Trail is a gem. But that trail and others don’t maintain themselves — dedicated volunteers do. Just as the Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders’ members lavish love through labor on that trail, Polaris has shown some love right back. Polaris furnished a $10,000 T.R.A.I.L.S. grant to the club, which members used to purchase equipment needed to shore up embankments and prevent erosion. (T.R.A.I.L.S. stands for “Trail Development, Responsible Riding, Access, Initiatives, Lobbying and Safety. These grants are awarded to promote safe and responsible riding, as well as to maintain access.)
The Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders have adopted about 91 miles of trails, contributing thousands of hours of labor each year in keeping them maintained and accessible.
On Tabeguache Trail going into Dry Creek, members removed a multi-ton rock that was slipping down to the road, and they built cribbing to prevent further slippage onto the trail.
They also moved about 8 tons of rock into a ravine to better control erosion, using the trailer purchased with the grant from Polaris to haul the rock.
“It’s a pretty well-used trail,” club vice president Rich Jakino said. “We’ve had the trails adopted for 10 years now. Prior to (grant-funded equipment) purchases, club members used their own equipment.”
The volunteers also groom about 95 miles of snowmobile trails in the winter with the club’s Sno-Cats that are funded in part by Colorado Parks and Wildlife grants.
The club’s membership is composed of about 154 families. People interested in learning more about the riders can attend the club’s monthly meetings, which are held the second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Montrose Masonic Lodge, 187 Rose Lane. Info: Jakino, 970-209-8900 or club president Frank Hollendonner, 970-318-0295.
