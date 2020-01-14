The Montrose girls swim team closed out its home meet with a sixth-place finish Saturday at the Community Recreation Center.
The Lady Indians had another state qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The team of Natalee Luis, Julia TenNapel, Alex and Megan Waxler will head to the state tournament next month after finishing with a time of 1:49.37 — it was also good to help them take second place in the event. The four swimmers needed a time of at least 1:52.00 to make the state cut.
TenNapel will also head to state after her time in the 200 IM. She outdid her time on Saturday as she took third place in the event (2:22.21) — the Montrose swimmer’s previous best time was a 2:22.68 which happened Friday.
Montrose athletes also cracked the top five in four different events.
Luis took second place in the 50-yard freestyle (27.71). Alex Waxler finished fifth in the same event (28.47).
Luis would go on to finish in fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.83). In the 100 butterfly, TenNapel took fourth (1:08.19).
Luis, TenNapel and the Waxlers also united for the medley relay and placed fifth (2:07.28).
Grand Junction ended up winning the Montrose competition, followed by Durango, Fruita Monument, Gunnison and Pagosa Springs. Trailing Montrose were Sargent and Moffat County.
The Lady Indians next compete Saturday at Glenwood Springs.
