Editor’s note: This article was changed to reflect the planned Fairfield by Marriott Hotel is expected to add 20-30 jobs. This article previously stated the hotel would add 40-50 local jobs.
Construction on the modular sections of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel within Colorado Outdoors is already underway, Jeff Lamont, CEO of Lamont Companies, said on Thursday. Construction of those sections is occurring off-site, in South Dakota where Lamont Companies is headquartered.
A “good” portion of the first level will be built on-site at Colorado Outdoors, Lamont added, though the units and longer bays will be modular builds. Lamont Companies is familiar with the modular model, Lamont said.
On-site construction of the first level portion within Colorado Outdoors won’t start until building of the modular sections are farther along, which Lamont expects will be in six to nine months. The plan is to start the first level framing right before the modular sections are ready, though.
An additional six to nine months are expected to be needed to piece together the modular sections on-site, Lamont said. (Modular construction means building certain sections of the building and delivering it to the job site later, in modular sections.)
Lamont Companies has not set an estimated completion and opening date for the hotel. Exact dates are still being finalized, but a hotel of this size takes 14-18 months to build, Lamont said.
If construction goes according to plan, completion of the project could occur in late-2022 or early 2023.
Lamont Companies is the developer and general contractor on the project. San Juan Lodging Group, LLC — Lamont is the company’s director — is the owner of the hotel.
Though Lamont Companies is serving as the general contractor, the company plans to hire local subcontractors to complete “various job tasks of the project,” Lamont said.
Last week, David Dragoo, founder of Mayfly Outdoors, provided an update during a Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) board meeting on a timeline for the project.
Lamont said Lamont Companies has been working closely with Dragoo to bring the hotel to Montrose.
“It really aligns with our strategy to create this sense of place that is Colorado Outdoors,” Dragoo told the Montrose Daily Press. “I like that it’s a job creator and generates lodging tax for the region.”
Dragoo added the hotel can serve as an “anchor” due to its proximity to the highway and nearby businesses, some of which should be within Colorado Outdoors. It’s a benefit, too, for future community events, which have been shelved in the past due to lack of hotel beds and places for visitors to stay overnight, Dragoo said.
With the Marriott, conventions and other large events have a better chance of moving forward.
“This is one step closer to helping that,” Dragoo said.
With modular construction currently active, it marks the next step for a project years in the making. Plans for a Marriott hotel coming to Montrose were first announced in 2017.
“We like the area and like Colorado Outdoors and the market (Montrose),” Lamont said. “We feel like there’s a big need for a new hotel in the market and we’re going with Marriott, which is one of the best brands out there. We’ll be the first Marriott project in the Montrose area.”
Lamont expects the hotel will staff 20-30 employees of which some will be full-time. All hires will be local. Amenities include an indoor fitness center and pool, a meeting room, business center, free breakfast, in-room entertainment, a private outdoor patio and a convenience market. The hotel is also expected to be pet friendly, Lamont said.
The Marriott, expected to have 90 rooms, is four stories and features a mix of suites and standard guest rooms.
Lamont said his team has completed estimates of potential future revenue the hotel is expected to generate, but did not disclose those figures. According to previous model projections from Anderson Analytics, however, noted revenues from the hotel include property tax, sales tax and lodging tax.
“We feel like it’s a great time to go in there (Colorado Outdoors),” Lamont said. “It’s a great location with a lot of new businesses being developed in that area.”
Additional information from Marriott Hotels regarding the project is expected to be provided early next week, according to Lamont.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.