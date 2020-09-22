Last call in Montrose to stay at 11 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide "Safer-At-Home" order Saturday. Last call at local bars, like Horsefly Brewery will remain at 11 p.m.

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday extended the statewide “Safer-At-Home” order. With Montrose County still in “Safer Level 2,” last call for alcohol at local bars will remain at 11 p.m.

The order included a different last call time frame for each county depending on COVID-19 stats. Counties must stop serving at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m. depending on their COVID-19 designation.

Delta and Ouray counties have the “Safer Level 1” designation, meaning those counties can serve until midnight. Montrose County commissioners are considering sending a letter to the state to request reclassification to Safer at Home Level 1.

Currently, there are no counties in Level 3. Mesa and Gunnison counties, both designated as “Protect our Neighbors” on the sliding scale, have no restrictions and can serve until 2 a.m.

The order was extended for 30 days.

Tags

Load comments