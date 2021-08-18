Colorado Department of Transportation sent a letter to the Colorado Congressional Delegation and cities and counties — Garfield, Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin counties and City of Glenwood Springs and City of Grand Junction — affected by the mudslides, outlining priorities and the progress made from the state on maximizing federal funding to support the Western Slope.
The $11.6 million the state received has been used on reimbursements for emergency work to reopen I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last weekend, as well as framework for permanent repairs to the roadway, CDOT Director Shoshana Lew and Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said in the letter.
Approximately $100 million remains regarding the state’s initial $116 million federal funding request from the Federal Highway Administration emergency relief program. The state also requested support from the Stafford Act, and the state’s emergency operations team are documenting damages that would support the request.
This includes damage to the Colorado River, which has been covered in debris, disputing the flow of the river in some areas. The Department of Public Safety and other state agencies are clearing debris to restore river flow.
The emergency team is also assessing damage on both sides of the river, including the burn scar area above the roadway, which is within U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction — additional rockfall mitigation and revegetation are options the Forest Service are considering for improvements.
Funding would also focus on repairing Hanging Lake Trail, which experienced “serious” damage. Lew and Hilkey wrote repairs on Hanging Lake Trail are critical to the recovery from the floods, and hope the federal government can explore the options available to pay for the repairs, expeditiously.
Lew and Hilkey also cited support for individuals and small businesses, in addition to the flexibility a Stafford Act Declaration can provide in regards to supply chain issues (according to Lew and Hilkey, motor carriers requested a jump from 80,000 to 85,000 regarding critical freight on the interstate, contingent on the declaration).
The Small Business Administration is currently working with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to implement the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.
CDOT is expected to bring on a contractor, potentially as early as this weekend, to assist with permanent repairs to the damage on the highway. Entire work from the contractor should be eligible for reimbursement under the FHWA emergency program, Lew and Hilkey wrote.
CDOT’s maintenance crews cleared debris flow on the east end of the canyon Tuesday, and hauled out 30 loads from the north side of the interstate, adding stairsteps to limit flow in the area. Crews began cleaning the French Creek drainage after hauling out 60 loads between mile points 119 and 121 on eastbound I-70.
Though I-70 through Glenwood Canyon opened to one-way traffic each way last Saturday, CDOT has periodically closed the corridor due to flash flood warnings, including for multiple hours on Wednesday. CDOT has advised motorists to be prepared for extended closures in the event of another mudslide or if slide materials block the roadway.
On Wednesday, crews were tasked on staging and cleaning equipment for upcoming forecasted events.
