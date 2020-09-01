Local, state and national GOP candidates and representatives gathered for a meet and greet event at the High Wire Ranch in Hotchkiss on Saturday.
On the roster for the event were Wendell Koontz (District 3 Delta County Commissioner candidate); Don Suppes (District 2 Delta County Commissioner candidate); Matt Soper (State House District 54 candidate); Representative for Kim McGahey (House District 61 candidate); Isaac Romberger on behalf of President Donald Trump; Jay Misany on behalf of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner; Joyce Rankin from the State Board of Education; Seth Ryan, chief deputy district attorney and 7th Judicial District Attorney candidate, and Lauren Boebert (Congressional District 3 candidate).
Sheriff Mark Taylor and the Delta County Farm Bureau also made appearances to discuss the Back the Badge measure, which would increase sales tax in Delta County to add law enforcement funding, and the potential reintroduction of wolves to Western Colorado.
Rifle-area business woman Boebert in her remarks addressed the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the importance of small businesses and standing up against government control.
Boebert also stopped off in Montrose Saturday for the annual Lincoln event, which took the form of a meet-and-greet rather than a more formal event like in years past.
“Small businesses are our bloodline. I took a stand for small businesses when overreaching government said small businesses couldn’t open,” Boebert said. “When other counties began to open up, when Gov. Jared Polis was sitting at the White House with the president, bragging that he was opening Colorado, all the while we’re waiting on bureaucrats to give us the go-ahead on our arbitrary reopening date. I took a stand and I reopened my restaurant. It came at a price, I lost my license for about a week, but it was so worth it. I opened responsibly, I followed CDC guidelines.”
Boebert opened her restaurant, Shooters Grill, to sit-down dining in May, before Garfield County received a variance allowing for it. When she was issued a cease and desist order, she moved her tables and chairs outside. Then her restaurant license was reinstated once Garfield County received the variance.
Like many small businesses, Shooters Grill, located in Rifle, saw financial hardship as a result of the shutdown.
“I needed to make payroll. There was coming a day when I would have to look my employees in the eye and tell them, ‘thanks for everything you’ve done, but I can’t pay you.’ But because of that stand that we took, we never missed a payroll,” Boebert said.
“The City of Rifle came in and commended our actions. They said, ‘Because you’ve pushed back on government, we opened weeks sooner than we would have.’ Then the City of Rifle came in and built patios outside of the restaurant to facilitate outdoor dining, because they knew that we couldn’t survive on 30 to 50%. That’s what government is supposed to look like: working with the people to find sensible solutions that don’t infringe on our rights.”
Reiterating one of the foundations of her campaign, Boebert recalled the story of growing up dependent on government assistance and ultimately feeling a sense of pride and empowerment after earning her first paycheck from the Rifle McDonald’s restaurant.
“I saw that I could put my hand to something and create prosperity, and at a very young age, I learned that I could do a better job taking care of myself than government ever could,” Boebert said.
“I took that same message of freedom and independence to women at the Garfield County Jail. For seven years I counseled at-risk women. ... I was able to bring them hope, a favorable, confident expectation that they didn’t have to live bound by their past mistakes, their shortcomings or their failures. It didn’t matter what their past looked like: if they allowed God to get involved, they can use their past for a glorious and impactful future.”
Shooters Grill gained national attention for its open-carry policy, which Boebert said was an idea born of her desire to protect her community.
“I took advantage of Colorado’s open-carry laws, and I began to carry. Soon after that, my waitresses began to carry, and then Nightline 20/20 was in our restaurant calling Shooters Grill the safest restaurant in America,” Boebert said. “Shooters Grill gave me a platform for the Second Amendment, but through that, an advocacy for freedom was born.”
Boebert said that after that experience, she read the United States Constitution and “fell in love with it.” It gave her the motivation to raise her own children to enter a country in line with the founding fathers’ original visions, and she told the crowd that she knew they felt the same pressure to ensure future freedom for their own children.
“President Ronald Reagan said that freedom is always a generation away from being lost. My husband Jason and I have four boys, and we are raising our boys to love America,” Boebert said. “We are raising our boys to be men. We know that that’s not going to come from safe spaces or entitlement. It’s going to come from faith, hard work, determination and these values that we are determined to instill in them each and every day.”
Reiterating some of the issues discussed earlier in the event by local candidates, Boebert emphasized the need to protect Colorado’s role in the election process and its resources. She elaborated on her previous civic experience and her stances compared to her opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, a former Routt County commissioner and former state legislator.
“When Gov. Jared Polis signed the National Popular Vote Compact, we went to work. We began to collect signatures so we can get that dangerous scheme on the ballot this November,” Boebert said. “This steals our votes for president and gives them to California. It puts Colorado’s resources at risk, puts Colorado’s water at risk.”
Colorado in 2019 became one of 15 states to enact the National Popular Vote Compact, an agreement under which the candidate who receives the most votes from the populace would win the presidency. A ballot referendum in the state takes to voters the question of whether the state should remain part of the compact.
Boebert closed by addressing critics and making known her intention to win her race.
“I’m in this race to represent each and every one of you, to bring the issues that matter most to you to Washington, D.C. I’m not a politician who’s going to forget who I work for,” Boebert said. “I’m going to D.C. to represent the issues that matter most to you, to secure our way of life here in our district.”
The meet and greet event took place outdoors, with tents set up to listen to each speaker as they discussed local and national issues. Information, donation opportunities and yard signs were available for attendees. People were also encouraged to reach out to learn more, as well as to take advantage of volunteer opportunities.
