The state is retooling what prospective officers should be taught in law enforcement training academies for Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.
That’s not to say there are not robust curriculum standards as-is — there are — but when it comes to an update, it’s been a while.
“We have not done this in 40 years,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Thursday, June 30.
“It’s been 40 years since we’ve looked at this. Policing has changed a lot. It’s not only ‘have critical skills,’ (such as) how do you drive your car, fire a weapon, arrest-control. It’s how do you talk to victims? It’s how do you have cultural competencies if you’re dealing with somebody who may not be a native-language speaker? Or how do you develop more emotional awareness so that you’re aware of your own mental health?”
The AG’s Office hired an outside vendor to conduct a job analysis statewide, which will be used to inform the POST Board in its setting of curriculum standards and competencies. With a draft report from the analysis forthcoming, Weiser met with law enforcement and community stakeholders in Montrose on Thursday to get feedback in addition to what a regional focus group for the Western Slope had supplied.
“We’re at the new stage of this process. The first was to get this done. The next stage is to now get input on this,” Weiser said.
The process is designed to inform the POST Board what the competencies for a peace officer should be; to build the curricula to teach those competencies and to determine ways to ensure there are qualified instructors, all without stifling individual ingenuity and area-specific innovation.
The analysis is looking at — and gathering input on — the knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics an officer needs to have after graduating an academy, said Dan Hotsenpiller, a former district attorney for the 7th Judicial District, now a police academy lecturer, and who sits on a steering committee for the competencies overhaul.
“What do they need to be able to do the job? From that, we’re going to look at ‘Now that we know what they need to do, how do we teach them? What’s the curriculum to get them there?’ As well as, ‘What’s the right way to teach?’” Hotsenpiller said.
Flexibility is important, even as core universal standards are vital.
“You have this tension between the need for statewide standards for state-certified peace officers. There has to be some similarity between what a peace officer in Denver is trained in and one in Delta. For one thing, once you’re certified, you can work in Denver or Delta,” Hotsenpiller said.
“On the other hand, you don’t want the system to be so rigid that you don’t effectively communicate. It’s a challenge.”
For instance, academy standards should not be so rigid as to exclude a guest lecturer who is not a certified instructor.
“One of the critical things is the law of unintended consequences,” Weiser said. “If we had some regulation that said you have to be a certified instructor to teach, you would ban guest instructors, which would be really dumb. So we’re not going to do that.”
Hotsenpiller also touted having active law enforcement officers participating in classes and instruction. “I don’t want to lose that. And not just law enforcement,” he said.
“The community as well,” Weiser concurred.
Later, Ricardo Perez of the Hispanic Affairs Project highlighted how important the community is when it comes to providing officers with real-world experience.
Cultural competencies are highly important for officers who work with minority groups, he said.
“Something very important is in the community perspective. There is a lot of opportunity. For example, we are seeing more cities or counties contracting bilingual people who are community liaisons. This is very important,” Perez said.
Perez informed Weiser and the others that a community liaison in Gunnison had explained how important a close working relationship with law enforcement is in making sure communication with minority populations is stronger. He said it is vital to create the structures that will place community members and stakeholders closer to law enforcement so they can offer ideas, support and connections.
“An opportunity for us is thinking about what makes a successful academy, and one thing is culture,” Weiser said.
Some academies do not feel a connection to community and some communities do not feel a connection to the academies, which they may look upon as simply churning out graduates, he said.
“You have three really tremendous academies here in this community,” Weiser earlier said, referring to the new Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in Montrose, the Technical College of the Rockies’ academy and the academy in Grand Junction.
“Having that community of practice here, all of which have heavy law enforcement buy-in, makes a really great forum for me to hear about how we best approach the subject,” Weiser said.
The AG also said it is important to determine how the law enforcement community hears from victims, which can be difficult. Talk also turned to officers’ mental health and the need for stigma-busting concepts about seeking help to be emphasized in academies.
“If you as an officer haven’t thought about your mental health and awareness, you’re not in a great position for gauging others,” Weiser said.
He is continuing previous conversations with chiefs and other law enforcement heads, with the understanding that the revamp process might not always be at the forefront of their thoughts.
“But at some point, the train is leaving the station,” Weiser said, adding that having the working list of competencies now at least gives people something concrete to evaluate.
“This process is moving forward,” Hotsenpiller said. “The (law enforcement) community input is difficult because it requires that outreach. It doesn’t always work well.
“But we’re going to do it again and we’re always looking for ways to get more input. Some chiefs and sheriffs are really involved. Some aren’t. A few of them see the value of their own officers being involved.”
Weiser said local law enforcement seems highly engaged, having essentially developed the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy from scratch.
“We really want people to see the opportunity and think about it,” he said.
Locals sometimes feel unheard, Hotsenpiller said.
“There are a lot of new ideas. People are doing new things here all the time. We hope there can be the duality, the feedback,” he said.
“ … A big challenge is letting go, too. Of letting go of little nuggets you think are important, because we have to create the space to have people who can come in.”
Any changes in what is taught in academies is ultimately up to the POST Board, which is planning a Sept. 9 meeting in Grand Junction.
