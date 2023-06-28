Within days, Colorado law will allow all motor vehicle thefts to be prosecuted as a felony regardless of the value of the vehicle that is taken.
Senate Bill 97, the Motor Vehicle Theft and Unauthorized Use Act, was signed into law June 2 and becomes effective July 1.
“It will treat all victims the same, regardless of the value of the vehicle that was stolen. This is how the law is when it comes to burglars in a person’s home,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who sponsored the bill in the House with Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster. Senate sponsors were Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.
Previously, a vehicle had to be a certain value in order for its theft to be charged as a felony, rather than as a misdemeanor. That made no sense to Soper, who previously said the loss of a vehicle is a hardship, whether it is a $2,000 Honda or a $187,000 Porsche.
The law changes the offense “aggravated motor vehicle theft” to “motor vehicle theft” and creates first-, second-, and third-degree levels, with penalties no longer based on the value of the vehicle stolen.
First-degree motor vehicle theft is a class-3 felony; second-degree motor vehicle theft is a class-4 felony and third-degree motor vehicle theft would become a class-5 felony.
Classifications are based on things like the defendant’s criminal history concerning vehicle theft; whether threats or deceit were used; changing the appearance of the vehicle or taking it out of state; putting phony plates on it; causing damage or injury; using the vehicle while committing another crime, or receiving a vehicle from someone the defendant knows doesn’t have permission to have it.
Also, unauthorized use of a vehicle — taking or controlling a vehicle without lawful authorization, but returning it undamaged within 24 hours without using it to commit a different crime — can be charged as a felony on the second or subsequent offenses.
Soper and other backers hope the teeth in the new law will help cut down on vehicle thefts in Colorado, which leads the nation in stolen vehicles. Knowing they risk a felony no matter the value of the vehicle they take may deter car thieves.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
