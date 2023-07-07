Law giving the undocumented access to driver’s licenses hits 10-year mark; advocates tout increase road safety

Karen Sherman Perez speaks during the Hispanic Affairs Project's open house for its new location at 504 N. First St. in Montrose. The nonprofit is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of a state law that allows undocumented residents who meet all conditions to obtain a valid state driver's license or identification card. (Courtesy photo/HAP)

Ten years on, a state law allowing undocumented immigrants and international students to obtain a valid driver’s license or ID has benefited 250,000 people — and made Colorado’s roads safer overall, supporters say.

Local advocates are celebrating the decade of successes seen after the passage of the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act, with an eye on more work, while area law enforcement also sees an ongoing need for program awareness.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

