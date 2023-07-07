Ten years on, a state law allowing undocumented immigrants and international students to obtain a valid driver’s license or ID has benefited 250,000 people — and made Colorado’s roads safer overall, supporters say.
Local advocates are celebrating the decade of successes seen after the passage of the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act, with an eye on more work, while area law enforcement also sees an ongoing need for program awareness.
“I don’t think the undocumented migrants understand what the process is to obtain a Colorado ID or driver’s license, and they’re allowed to do so, and 250,000 people have been able to get a license since that law passed, or an ID,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said.
“One of our big problems is we contact undocumented immigrants who are driving and they don’t have a driver’s license; they don’t have proper identification. It would make it a lot easier for us if they had a proper ID.
“If we had a reasonable immigration process, they would issue that at the border. But we don’t have that. We would like anyone who is in Colorado and who will be here for a while to have license and make sure they understand the rules of the road.”
Masters is now working with the Hispanic Affairs Project, based in Montrose, to help San Miguel County’s migrant community better understand the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act and additionally, the clarifying legislation that was passed after the 2013 law.
The past decade has been “transformational,” said Karen Sherman Perez of the Hispanic Affairs Project, which worked with others to support the act and to expand the law’s reach.
When the state stopped allowing undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses in 1998, those residents did not necessarily stop driving.
“It also meant that oftentimes, their vehicles wouldn’t be registered, they didn’t have auto insurance. So the whole objective of the program was to make our roads safer for all Coloradans,” Sherman Perez said.
“I think it’s been transformational for individuals who have to commute up to Telluride, or Ouray County, or elsewhere. Driving on the roads with a valid driver’s license, registration and insurance has been a game-changer. People just feel less anxiety, more confidence in driving.”
After years of work, the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act was established under Senate Bill 2013-251. Under it, people can, regardless of immigration status, receive a standard driver’s license or ID, provided they meet all requirements and can prove their identity and Colorado residencies.
The license are not REAL ID compliant and cannot be used for federal purposes, voting or public benefits, but are a valid state ID. The program is funded by fees charged. Each license is valid for three years.
“Ten years ago, we signed the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act into law to empower new Coloradans — like international students and immigrants — to drive their families to work, school, medical appointments and the supermarket,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said during the state’s official celebration on June 2, speaking from Washington, D.C. “Expanding where the program is offered will make our roads safer and cut red tape for folks working toward their American dream.”
Hickenlooper was governor in 2013, and signed the act into law. His comments were provided in a press release.
' ... a lot of work needed to happen'
The Hispanic Affairs Project is part of the I Drive Colorado coalition of about 20 entities, and through it, worked to overcome challenges that cropped up in wake of the legislation.
When the law went into effect, for example, only four driver’s license bureaus in the state had the service available; the closest to here was in Grand Junction. Montrose’s Department of Motor Vehicles bureau was added to the program under 2019 legislation carried by Don Coram of Montrose, then a Republican state senator.
The service has since expanded to all 36 of the state’s DMV bureaus, most recently, in Delta and five other locations, as well as online at DMV2GO.
“It was crazy. It was taking people a year to get an appointment because people had to schedule a special appointment for this,” Sherman Perez said, in detailing past challenges. “The other factor was that one of the requirements was that all applicants have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. It left out undocumented residents who actually had a Social Security card.”
Some immigrants arrived on a visa and had a Social Security number for the purposes of paying taxes, she said, but initially, applicants were required to produce a ITIN, with no option to use an SSN instead. As a result, about 40% of the undocumented population at the time was left out, Sherman Perez explained.
“It was clear that a lot of work needed to happen.”
A 2018 law allowed those with a Social Security card to use that as an alternative to producing an ITIN. The same law, also sponsored by Coram, allowed for online renewals and for lost or stolen licenses/IDs to be replaced without a renewal.
The initial limited availability through only four of the state’s DMV offices led to an unanticipated logjam and the third-party selling of appointment slots, triggering one of the legislative fixes.
“Appointments were free, but there were a lot of individuals that were trying to help, but they were charging people up to $200 or $300 to get their appointment,” Sherman Perez said.
Trying to reach the hotline for the program, or to apply online was virtually impossible, as she recounted. “People were getting up at 2 and 3 in the morning to see if they could access an appointment. That’s why people started taking advantage of the situation and charging people (for appointments).”
A 2016 bill then was passed, making it illegal to sell public appointments and services.
Another issue requiring further legislative cleanup was what happened if applicants failed the driving test. They would have to start over, booking an appointment all over again, after going to a third-party testing center, before they could try again for the license. The legislature responded by passing a law allowing those applicants to return to any bureau offering the license within 60 days to try again, without having to start the appointment process anew.
“That was a game-changer. Otherwise, it was taking people from six to 18 months to go through that process,” said Sherman Perez.
2013 not only brought the road safety act, but also the repeal of 2006 legislation, which had required law enforcement agencies to report to the federal government anyone they suspected of being here illegally.
“That law, in combination with people not having access to a driving license, caused significant stress and anxiety for undocumented Colorado residents,” Sherman Perez said. The repeal, combined with the new law, however, “had a huge impact on the community,” she added.
Initially, the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act contained a footnote that put a quota on the license numbers and called for reducing the number of bureaus that offered them once the quota was met. Correcting legislation in 2016 removed the footnote and lets the program run indefinitely.
“It’s been a long process,” Sherman Perez said, crediting I Drive Colorado’s advocacy. It continues to work to expand access. “Over the years, there have just been a lot of challenges, from DMV staff not understanding the program, difficulties with language barriers.”
HAP worked with local bureaus to expand understanding, including by inviting the state’s DMV director to the Western Slope, so the agency could hear directly from affected individuals.
Advocates also discovered the state DMV was sharing information about undocumented residents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Senate Bill 2021-131 effectively prevents any state agency employee from disclosing anything more than what is publicly accessible when it comes to personal, identifying information, unless there is a valid subpoena for the information.
Everyone on the road benefits
Those applying for a driver’s license through the road and community safety act have to pass the same written and practical tests as others who are seeking a license. Sherman Perez says this provision is one more making the roads safer for everyone.
“It’s not just about our undocumented community. It’s really about the entire community,” she said.
“Being able to obtain a driver license was a step toward greater security on our roads and in our communities,” said Evelyn Rodriguez, a community leader with Grupo Mayas Pueblo, in the state’s June 2 press release.
“It has given me the confidence to drive my kids to school, to the doctor, to sports, and in my daily life. I was able to register my car to my own name and obtain car insurance and now I drive without fear.”
Masters said people who hold a driver’s license in their home country might not know Colorado’s traffic laws and it is vital for them to pass the state’s licensing test, as well as to have a proper ID, so peace officers know who they are actually dealing with when they contact them behind the wheel.
“It’s an important program,” Masters said, also adding his hopes that HAP’s July 13 presentation in San Miguel County will help the migrant community there understand the road safety act provisions and related information.
“I know some people think immigrants are bad people. I don’t agree. If we had a reasonable immigration system, we should be welcoming these people into our country. We need immigrants. They are the basis of our country,” Masters said.
As had the state, Sherman Perez highlighted the results of the legislation.
“Two-hundred-fifty-thousand individual are driving more safely with driver’s license, insurance and registration. That’s a pretty important thing for the people of Colorado,” she said.
That includes hundreds of people assisted through HAP, Sherman Perez later said, although she did not have a precise estimate.
“ … It’s been a process. That’s why, this year, marking 10 years of the license, we need to celebrate this, because it’s taken a lot of effort and groups working together to really advocate to fix and expand the program.”