Trump in Grand Junction

Former president Donald Trump speaks during campaign rally in Grand Junction in October 2016. A lawsuit has been filed to keep the presidential candidate off the 2024 ballot in Colorado. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

A lawsuit filed in Colorado seeks to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing as a 2024 presidential candidate on ballots in the state.

The suit was filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of six Colorado voters, who argue Trump is disqualified under a provision of the 14th Amendment that bars certain office-seekers who have engaged in insurrection.



