As kids, when we would head out into the cold, the term “layer up” meant put on everything you own and hope it is warm enough. Most of my winter clothes were handed down war surplus stuff that brought new meaning to the term “used.”
Army winter parkas, arctic mittens with fur around the wrists and pack boots were the dress of the day. Since most of the stuff was too large, you did not move around much, lest you fall and can’t get up. My grandmother gave me one of those Life Alert buttons in case I fell down.
The real outdoor people had the warm clothes of the day. Pendleton wool shirts and wool pants, heavy parkas stuffed full with goose down and wool gloves or mittens. On their feet was a pair of Sorel Pack boots. I could only dream of such warm clothes.
Fortunately for outdoor folks, clothing has come a long way since then. Outerwear now is made from better materials, offering protection in better fitting, lighter and less movement restricting materials. If you are still using that 25-year old bulky jacket, you might want to look at the new clothing lines.
When we talk about layering, we are referring to the ability to regulate your comfort outdoors by slipping on and off layers of clothing as your activity level or the weather changes. As a kid, I probably wore six or seven layers of clothes. With today’s clothing lines, three are just right.
The first layer is the base layer. This is basically your underwear and is next to your skin. The key to the base layer is moisture wicking material. The underwear layers job is to move perspiration away from your skin, called wicking, and keep your skin dry. When you are wet, chill follows bringing along hypothermia.
There are any number of material choices for the base layer. Choices include polyesters and nylon to wool and silk. Choose the right weight based on the temperatures you expect to be in, light, medium or heavy weight.
When it is really cold, I prefer the merino wool option. Wool has been a longtime favorite because it loses no insulation ability when wet. I am also a fan of the military Polar-Tec brands of long underwear. Generally, heavier and thicker materials keep you warmer, although that’s not the primary purpose of the base layer; wicking moisture is.
The second layer is your middle layer. This is the layer used to retain body heat. Just as with base layers, you have a variety of options when choosing a material in the synthetics and natural fibers. Generally, the thicker and fluffier the garment, the warmer it will be. This is the layer you can adjust off and on as the outdoor conditions change. If I carry extra clothes, in case it gets colder, it is a heavier item for my middle layer.
Fleece is a popular choice for mid layer clothes. Polyester fleece is available in a variety of weights from light, medium and heavy, sometimes labeled as 100, 200, and 300 weights. Fleece retains much of it’s insulation quality even when wet. Polyester fleece has good breathing characteristics making it a great choice to help prevent overheating.
Next up the ladder would be a Down insulated jacket. Down is easily compressible for stuffing in a pack. Down is measured in a fill method from 450 on up, and the higher the number, the more the down in the jacket. The outer shell of down jackets is usually some type of synthetic that offers an amount of wind and water protection. Water protection for down is important because down is useless as an insulator when wet.
This brings us to the synthetic insulated jackets. For cold weather, these are my personal choice. Synthetic insulation is an improvement over down because they work well even when wet. The only drawback to synthetic is that it does not compress as well as down, and takes up more space in your pack.
The outer layer is going to protect you from the elements, like snow, wind and rain. Most of the outer shell jackets allow for some ventilation to help keep you dry from perspiration. Here is a place where Gore-Tex and similar fabrics are your friend.
If you are out, and the weather takes a turn, making it rainy and windy, this is where your outer jacket comes into play. The outer jacket must keep the elements from getting to your mid layer. Choose your top jacket wisely because your outer layer can double as rain gear if needed. The better quality usually costs a bit more.
The softer the shell usually means more breathability. A soft shell also means quieter in the woods and a better stretch of the fabric for easier movement. The downside to the softer fabric is they will catch every burr and lamb’s tongue that comes in contact with them.
The outer layer can also be purchased with a light amount of insulation in them. One of my favorites has a short fleece lining. This feature gives a little more insulation for the cold trips, and provides a nice jacket as a carry along, for the warmer months.
If your outdoor activity is going to be strenuous and potentially cause perspiration, strip down a layer or two before you begin. Throw the extra clothes in the pack. When you take a break, you can always cover up again. Best to prevent getting soaked from sweat.
A really good idea is to carry an extra set of core clothes in your pack with you. I know that it sounds crazy to strip down to nothing but if your base layer is soaking wet, it is the most practical thing to do. The extra set of dry base layer clothes has saved my bacon several times over the years.
The extra set of clothes does not weigh much and getting those wet clothes away from your skin, replacing them with something dry will make all the difference in the world. Your body temperature will catch up quickly with dry layers on your carcass.
With the modern clothes available, there is no reason to have the heavy, bulky clothes of days gone by. Wearing these better fitting clothes has not made it any easier for me to get back up when I fall. I blame it on the clothes anyway. My wife has another theory as to why it is difficult for me to get right-sided after a fall, but it is much too ridiculous a theory to mention here.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and avid hunter who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a Director for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the Posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@bresnan.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.