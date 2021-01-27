Leadership Circle reveals landscape rendering for HUB at Montrose Crossing proposal

Leadership Circle, LLC, a real estate development company owned and founded by Montrose developer Matt Miles, revealed its landscaping plans for the Hub at Montrose Crossing, a multi-family and senior living housing development proposal, on Tuesday.
Miles, who sent the rendering of the landscaping and street perspective to the Montrose Daily Press, said in an email on Tuesday that the plan was made in response to comments from the Jan. 6 meeting with the City of Montrose Planning Commission, who were reviewing the project’s sketch plan.
The planning commission during the meeting recommended Miles and his team to adjust the landscaping to mitigate noise and lighting. The project will be dark sky compliance (dark sky minimizes light pollution, light glare and skyglow), meaning no light will be allowed to leave the premises, according to Miles.
The rendering shows what the proposed project’s perspectives will be from the entrance to Spruce Point, Chipeta Drive on the North East border and the Cobble Drive south border.
The landscaping across the Spruce Point entrance, and next to 6450 Road, show a collection of shrubs and trees (ornamental, evergreen and others), both in front and behind the 6-feet perimeter fence, designed to intensely landscape the project’s corridor.
The perspective is similar on both Cobble and Chipeta Drive, where 30-feet trees (and some reaching 40-feet) align or tower over the height of the buildings, which reach a max of 35-feet in some areas and 30-to-33-feet in others, and also surround the metal fence facing.
To screen night headlights from vehicles exiting Sanctuary Drive (located within the site) and lighting Cobble Drive and homes in the Cobble Creek subdivision, the rendering shows eight evergreen trees, all 6-to-8-feet tall, on the south side of Cobble Drive that intend to block that lighting.
The plan addresses concerns raised by Cobble Creek and Spruce Point residents regarding light leaving the area.
It’s a step further for Miles and his team, who are not required to show any landscaping plans during the current process (the preliminary plat and planned development phase), City of Montrose Senior Planner Amy Sharp said during the Jan. 6 meeting.
“We are trying to communicate the quality of our project,” Miles said in an email.
The city’s planning department recorded a video touring the HUB property, posted to the city’s website, where Sharp outlines the development’s different sectors, including the Sanctuary Drive entrance, the proposed trail, the Phase 3 section and more.
The video can be viewed on the city’s website (www.cityofmontrose.org/126/Planning-Commission) or the city’s YouTube page (https://youtu.be/P72b5ARiaac).
The planning commission will reconvene on Wednesday night for a Zoom meeting to discuss the proposal and give a recommendation to city council. The 11 p.m. rule will enforced.
Other development notes:
The planning commission, in its Jan.13 meeting, reviewed a different sketch plan, and a large retail development plan, brought forth by developers in the community.
A sketch plan for the Basecamp Subdivision, a multi-family development on a 3.6 acre parcel on the east by North Grand Avenue and west by the Uncompahgre River, was reviewed. The applicant is Kurt Soukup.
The overall project is proposing 276 total dwelling units on 24.2 acres, though in Phase 1, plans include four, three-story apartment buildings, with 24 units per building (50% one bedroom and 50% two bedroom.)
The Large Retail Site Development, intended for Discount Tire, is a proposed automotive retail center (1.08 acres) at the southwest corner of Rio Grande Avenue and US Highway 550.
The development, found to be consistent with the Municipal Code requirements, was recommended approval of the request from the planning commission to Montrose City Council.
The commission also approved a conditional use permit request from Bevan Brawner of BiLD Architects for the River Landing Hotel development located at Wolverine Drive, south of Target. The development would consist of around 100 hotel rooms, and with approval from city council, will allow for construction of hard surface paving within the outer zone of the Uncompahgre River Buffer Zone.
