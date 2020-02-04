League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years of ‘making democracy work’

A century ago, Carrie Chapman Catt, a champion of women’s suffrage, established a grassroots organization aimed at helping women meet their new responsibilities as voters.
Today, the League of Women Voters continues to build on that legacy and local members are proud to be celebrating a centennial coinciding with the same year as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment (female enfranchisement).
“We’re calling this 100 Years Strong — 1920 to 2020, can you believe it?” LWV of Montrose County Secretary Nancy Ball said.
“Needless to say, this is a year of celebration, but there is also so much work to do because of all the elections coming up.”
The LWV is nonpartisan and does not back or oppose specific parties or candidates. The national league will take positions on certain issues. It has historically backed the Equal Rights Amendment and the National Voter Registration Act.
The national league was established Feb. 14, 1920, predating by several months the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. Colorado — where women’s right to vote was recognized in 1893 — formed its chapter in 1928. In 1978, the Delta County league was founded, followed by the Montrose league in 1983.
“From the beginning, we’ve been an activist, grassroots, nonpartisan volunteer organization. We’ll fight to improve our government and engage our citizens,” Ball said.
The initial LWV focus was voter education, particularly for the newly enfranchised women, she said.
“Back then, it was especially relating to child labor and welfare laws, civil rights and women’s rights. We’re the only organization that was organized prior to the 19th Amendment’s passage that is still in existence. To endure and be relevant over 100 years, we’ve had to keep up with the times,” added Ball.
Some issues are proving timeless. The LWV is currently working on childcare legislation and Ball said there is a focus on that, parental leave and elder care — along with the “consistent battle” for equal pay for women.
The league works to create a more perfect democracy, which to Ball, means being involved in the community.
“I really am for educated voters and I think the league plays a major role in that. I love the fact that we do not support or oppose candidates, but work on issues,” she said.
“ … In this time of heightened partisanship and increasing frustration among the public, and gridlock, there’s never been more of a need for the reasoned and factual voice of the League of Women Voters.”
Although the word “women” is in the organization’s name, membership isn’t restricted by sex.
“The league has been open to men since 1973. Our league actually has several men. Mainly what we work on these days is campaign finance reform and elections access, and we are fortunate to live in Colorado with mail-in ballots,” Ball said.
Montrose resident Bill Patterson is a longtime member of the local league. A former Montrose County commissioner and city council member, Patterson is now board president of Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
“I just feel that (LWV) does a lot of good work in getting out the vote, getting people to vote and really, just being good watchdogs over, mostly, the federal government,” Patterson said.
The League of Women Voters of Colorado is hosting a march to the Capitol in Denver at 9 a.m. Feb. 14. There, proclamations will be read and after, starting at 11 a.m., LWV Colorado hosts its legislative conference at Denver Public Library Central Branch, 10 W. 14th Avenue Parkway. It is $45 to attend the conference. The 9 a.m. march to the Capitol starts from 410 Grant St., Suite B204.
The local LWV will celebrate the organization’s 100th year at 2 p.m. Feb. 15, at the Ute Indian Museum,17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. RSVP to votemontrose@gmail.com, or call 832-754-6302.
“This is quite the year. We’re very proud of the rich history tied to the suffrage movement,” Ball said.
“We want to engage citizens. It’s not just the candidates. You have to vote on different pieces of legislation. That’s what impacts our lives, so we do want to educate people on those things that are on the ballot.”
Fun Facts
• First LWV president: Maud Wood Park
• The LWV was invited as a consultant for the U.S. delegation at the United Nations Charter Conference in 1945. Today, its presence continues at the UN through one official and two alternate observers.
• The LWV backed the Equal Rights Amendment (which Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify, although there is dispute as to whether it was timely enough) and helped led the charge to pass the Voting Rights Act Amendments of 1982.
• In 1990, LWV led a campaign for the passage of the National Voter Registration Act, which ultimately was vetoed before being resurrected and signed into law in 1993. The league also was instrumental in the enactment of the Help America Vote Act.
• LWV operates at national, state and local levels through more than 700 leagues in all 50 states. Membership is open to men as well as women.
• More about LWV: lwvmontrose.org.
• More about the state league: lwvcolorado.org.
Source: lwv.org
