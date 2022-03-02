What is the election process in Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties? Explain what systems are in place to maintain election security and integrity. Who is eligible to vote, and what are voters’ responsibilities? How have precinct changes affected our local communities?
The answers to these and other questions were answered during a non-partisan panel discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley (LWVUV) and presented by County Clerk and Recorders Tressa Guynes of Montrose, Michelle Nauer of Ouray, and Teri Stephenson of Delta. A recording of the presentation can be viewed on the LWVUV website lwv-uv.org.
Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes tackled the details of the election process and security. The State of Colorado has provided a mail ballot system since 2013 in which safeguards are statute driven with many oversights in place, including: observers, BallotTrax (automatic notification to voter when ballot is sent, received, and accepted), 24/7 video surveillance, bi-partisan teams of judges, and signature verification.
Although most voters use the mail-in system, Guynes described in-person election machine voting. Counting computers and in-person voting machines are not connected to the internet, and the elector’s ID is verified by a signed signature card. Further safeguards include verifying voter eligibility, tracking down “ghost voters” (voters who have re-located or are deceased), rejecting duplicate ballots, and rejected signatures.
An explanation of who is eligible to vote and voter responsibilities were presented by Clerk and Recorder Michelle Nauer of Ouray who has held this position for 28 years. She explained that anyone who gets a driver’s license (ages 16-and-up) is automatically registered to vote but they are not eligible to vote until they are 18. Therefore, a potential voter’s registration record is in the system but he/she won’t get a ballot until eligible.
Nauer clarified that voters can register or update their records by accessing GoVoteColorado.gov. Although Unaffiliated voters receive primary ballots from both parties, they may only return one ballot. Voters should make certain to update their registration and addresses at least two months before an election to avoid their ballot being returned as undeliverable. However, up to eight days prior to an Election Day, voters can still update their information and receive a ballot by mail.
Delta Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson discussed redistricting and recent precinct changes. Congressional and State Legislature (House and Senate) districts were redrawn by state-constitutionally mandated commissions and were approved by the State of Colorado Supreme Court. County precincts are drawn to include equal numbers of residents and to keep communities of interest whole.
Precinct changes are approved by county Commissioners. Regardless of precinct or district, all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot which they can complete, stamp, and return by mail, or drop in an official ballot drop box.
Stephenson, Nauer, and Guynes agreed that Colorado elections are safe and secure, and the biggest challenge is educating voters about election security. Voters are invited to visit the Clerk and Recorders’ offices to view many of the safeguards and to ask questions about the election process.
A sense of cooperation and teamwork was evident throughout the panel discussion. Stephenson and Guynes share Delta’s Hotchkiss ballot box so that Montrose’s Maher residents have access to drop-off ballots.
Nauer added that any Colorado ballot dropped in any county drop box within the state will be delivered in-time to the appropriate county. Stephenson emphasized, “Everybody has the right to vote. If people need assistance, we will provide people to assist, and they can vote.”