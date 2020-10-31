The League of Women Voters of Montrose County, serving Montrose and Delta counties, (LWV) presented awards to Alexandra (Alex) Waxler and Briar Cary, who wrote winning essays and created the winning poster for the LWV’S Essay and Poster Contest. The contests’ theme, “Why It Is Important to Vote and What Voting Means to Me,” open to young people ages 16-21, highlighted the LWV’s emphasis on the importance of engaging young voters.
The first prize winner of the essay, Alex, receive a check in the amount of $150, and the second-place winner, Briar, represented by her father, Jim Cary, received a check in the amount of $125. In addition, Briar was awarded $150 for the winning poster submission. Alex is home-schooled; she will graduate this year and is now applying for colleges in Nebraska and Colorado. Among her many activities, Alex leads a sign language choir which uses American Sign Language to accompany current songs.
The choir regularly performs at the Montrose United Methodist Church and has recordings posted on Facebook and YouTube. Alex’s goal is to become a special education teacher. As an 18-year-old, this is her first time to vote, and she will complete her ballot and place it in the drop box at the Historic Montrose County Courthouse.
Briar is a graduate of Montrose High School and is currently enrolled at California Polytechnic University at San Louis Obispo (Cal Poly), working on a degree in industrial engineering. She is a member of the Society of Women Engineers at Cal Poly. Briar has been a registered voter since 2017, and this will be the first time she will be voting in a presidential election.
Read their essays below:
Untitled
By Briar Cary
“The passing of the 19th amendment 100 years ago was a huge leap towards voter equality, but first I must address that even after the 19th amendment was passed there were still millions of people unable to vote in the United States. Until the 1965 Voting Rights Act, there were many barriers that women of color had to navigate before they could freely exercise their right to vote. So although the passing of the 19th amendment was a huge achievement for many, it would be inconsiderate of me to celebrate the successes of the women who gained the right to vote while ignoring the fact that many women still had to face intense hardships.
In terms of my personal relationship to voting, I am very excited for the upcoming election. I channel my excitement by making sure to do extensive research on the candidates before I make my choice. This is because, to me, voting is the action of wielding the power that education supplies. What I mean by this, is that a person’s education, life experiences, and relationships help to teach them where their interests and morals lie. Through this learning, a person forms their own distinctive perspective that allows them to make informed decisions on what they think will be best for themselves and the people that they care about. So, once they are educated, they can wield their knowledge by voting in the way that they decide is the most beneficial.
As history shows, the people fighting for voting equality certainly thought that voting was important enough to protest for, and I completely agree. The United States is home to a diverse collective of people that hold a wide range of social, political, and economic statuses. Despite these differences, all votes are held at equal value. I cherish this fact because this provides the unique opportunity for everyone’s voices to be heard equally.
The reason that I believe that it is important to vote is because every person in this country has lived a unique life that has led them to gain their own personal perspective on what will help our country progress in the best direction. Everyone’s voices deserve to be heard so that we can work to amend the challenges that each part of our diverse population faces. With votes that speak for a variety of voices, the U.S. can be led closer to becoming a safer and more accommodating environment for everyone to live in.
In consideration of the history of the United States, voting equality has not been a reality for very long. Our predecessors had to put endless effort and passion into securing voting equality because they saw the major impact that voting can have on the quality of life for residents of our country. Therefore, I urge everyone to vote in order to ensure that your innate power does not go to waste.”
Vote!
By Alexandra Waxman
“Can you imagine not having any say in anything your government ever did? Being forced to do specific things you didn’t get any say about? In North Korea voting is mandatory but only one person appears on the ballot. Out of the 1.3 billion people in China only 2,300 people are allowed to vote. Those 2,300 people are members of Congress. Many countries around the world give their citizens the ability to “vote” but in reality the decision has already been made for them. Thankfully in the United States we actually get a voice about what happens in our lives.
When our country was established, only white men, who owned land and attended a church, were allowed to vote. Over the years, thousands of people have fought hard for equality in voting. Both people of color and white women fought especially hard, and finally earned their rights in amendments 15 and 19, respectively. Colorado was a very progressive state. In 1893, nearly 20 years before the amendment was passed, Colorado allowed women to vote. When passing amendment 19, Tennessee was the last deciding factor on whether or not the amendment would be ratified. In the end, it all came down to one man because the vote was tied. Originally, Harry T. Burn was on the side against women but a last minute letter from his mother persuaded him to change his mind. Women were excited that they could finally voice their opinions and have a say with what happened with the government.
Voting is incredibly important because it gives us a voice. If we didn’t have the right to vote then the government could do whatever it wanted. Since we have the right to vote we have a voice. If we don’t vote, we are throwing this voice away. All the people in office were voted in by us, we chose for them to be there. Significantly less people vote in local elections, even though that is where they can make the most difference. If we didn’t vote then our priorities and needs wouldn’t be known. The great thing about this country is we can show what we need and believe by voting.
Voting is the only way to voice my opinion on something. It’s my only way to change our city, state, and/or country. If I don’t vote then all of what I believe in and what I think should happen just goes to waste. If I don’t vote how are our representatives supposed to know what I need? They can’t. Go vote!”
