‘Lean and mean’ Montrose County passes 2021 budget

With a streamlined budgeting process, Montrose County overcame the challenges posed by COVID-19 to approve a total appropriation of $92.416 million for 2021.
The amount includes a $2 million TABOR emergency reserve. After expenditures, revenue and transfers to other funds, the ending fund balance is projected at about $49 million. (The county went into its budgeting process with a beginning fund balance of $53.3 million. The projected revenue sources are $85.6 million and uses are projected at $89.7 million. Subtracting the roughly $4.1 million difference between projected uses and revenue from the beginning fund balance leaves about $49.2 million for the ending fund balance.)
“Overall, the county is in good financial shape. It’s kind of weathering this storm through COVID and everything else,” Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said Thursday, after the county commissioners approved the budget and set the mill levy for 2021. The final budget is now being sent to the state for approval before the deadline at the end of the month.
“We have good morale here at Montrose County and we’re in good financial shape. That is attributable to the commissioners and then we have a bunch of excellent division members and managers,” Norris said.
Just prior to approving the 2021 budget Wednesday, Commissioner Sue Hansen asked for clarity about the TABOR — or Taxpayer Bill of Rights — reserve fund.
Such money is always appropriated just in case it needs to be used, Finance Director Cindy Dunlap said. “It’s just there in the event that if we would ever need to invoke that, you’ve already gone through the process of approving it,” she said.
The county made changes to the budgeting process this year, which Dunlap and Norris alike said seemed to make things smoother.
“We had a streamlined process we went through this year and it was way better than in past years,” Norris said.
Previously, there would be an introductory meeting with county commissioners, followed by detailed department managers’ meetings, with each division within the department going into extreme detail. That process took between one and two months, then was followed with a “manager’s budget” that went to the board of commissioners for feedback, and the board’s input was then integrated into a draft, before the entire process began anew, entailing more than a dozen meetings, Norris said. The old process usually began in April.
“The way we did it this year was we combined the manager’s review with the board of commissioners’ review in the same meeting. That way we kind of teamed up on it,” Norris said.
“When we got through with each department, the board of commissioners, the managers and the department heads all were in agreement with what the budget should look like.”
This year also started out with a target for all departments to try to hit: a 2% cut from each of their budgets. “They took a cut at that and we worked our way through it and most of the departments were able to cut 2% from their budget,” Norris said.
“We looked at every project in detail, every expense … to find any place we could eliminate personnel and did a pretty good job of trimming back that.”
The county payroll has dropped from about 400 staffers to 357, he said, and over the past few years the county has “drastically” pared labor costs.
“We will have a lean and mean team. We didn’t over-cut anywhere. All departments agree they have sufficient personnel to get done what we need in 2021,” Norris said.
“It’s been an interesting year for everybody. Everyone has been kind of watching their pennies.”
Even so, the county has been able to apply the money where it needs spent, Norris said, pointing to a “record amount” or roadwork that included more than 30 miles of paving and 100 miles of magnesium-chloride application.
And, constituents are turning to the county.
“We’re seeing record numbers of individuals coming to Human Services for help. Our folks are busy taking care of them. We’ve seen more this year than last year,” Norris said. “We’re accommodating a higher workload with about the same amount of resources.”
It’s not entirely clear how the COVID-19 pandemic might affect the county’s revenues in the long run. “Our sales tax (revenue) is actually up from what it was last year,” Norris said. “We don’t know how long that is going to last.”
Earlier Wednesday, during the meeting to approve the budget, Dunlap and others also praised the new budgeting process and the cooperation of all departments.
Hansen said it seemed this year, it was less painful and people seemed to be more willing to adapt to the changes that had to be made because of COVID.
“We’re not looking at a lot of fat in these budgets,” Hansen said, adding she was “proud” of the work county departments did.
“I think this is the smoothest it’s gone and we got a very good result,” Norris said.
Commissioner Keith Caddy acknowledged the difficulties of 2020. “I know it’s been a trying year, working around all the trials and hurdles of COVID and keeping people safe,” he said.
Commissioners also approved about $3.59 million in supplemental appropriations to the 2020 budget, the bulk of which was due to the pandemic. Of this, $2 million for the general fund related to pandemic response and that amount was also covered through federal CARES Act funding.
“That helped to take care of some of the additional expenses that we had at the county, some of the inefficiencies that were created, a lot of the testing we had to do and are continuing to do,” Norris said.
“We shared some of that money with the hospital and the school district to all team up and make our COVID testing a success. That money was very helpful and well-utilized.”
Although COVID-19 restrictions precluded the county from scheduling events at the Event Center, it was able to use the facility as a test site. Because of its size, airflow and because it is temperature-controlled, the Event Center proved ideal, Norris said.
“We put the Event Center to good use this year as part of the program,” he said.
As part of supplemental appropriations, $136,000 was an increase to the local public health fund for expenses to be funded by grant revenue; $740,000 was an increase to the Public Safety Sales Tax fund and $688,000 was for the Road and Bridge fund.
Dunlap said this amount was carry-overs from what was budgeted for equipment 2019, but not received, and carry-over for projects on Blossom Road and 58.00 Road.
The supplemental appropriation for 2020 also included $32,200 to the clerk technical fund.
