Leapin' Lena soon after she was delivered in 1923. The City of Montrose purchased a fire engine, its first, that was not driven by horses and was delivered on July 21, 1923. The horse-driven carriage was retired five days later. The truck, nicknamed is housed in the old firehouse No. 1, adjacent to Centennial Plaza in downtown Montrose. It is brought out for special events. Those members of the fire department in 1923 are, from left, back row Charles Gage, Bob Bryant, Mullard Barsh (driver), Jim Donnelly, chief. Bottom row, Jake Gatschet, J.E. McDaniels, Bob Smith, Lou Dorsey, Wills Frank Hill. (Courtesy photo/MFPD)
Members of the 2023 Montrose Fire District posed in period dress emulating Sunday morning the photo of Leapin’ Lena from 1923. Back row, from left, Steve Bush (with nozzle), Tad Rowan, chief, on tailboard; Shane Polley, Ryan Sealock (driver), Mark Bray, Brent Culver, Travis Williams. Front row, Troye Floyd, Mike McBride, Mike Tindall, Eric McCullough, Ron McClister. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Leapin' Lena soon after she was delivered in 1923. The City of Montrose purchased a fire engine, its first, that was not driven by horses and was delivered on July 21, 1923. The horse-driven carriage was retired five days later. The truck, nicknamed is housed in the old firehouse No. 1, adjacent to Centennial Plaza in downtown Montrose. It is brought out for special events. Those members of the fire department in 1923 are, from left, back row Charles Gage, Bob Bryant, Mullard Barsh (driver), Jim Donnelly, chief. Bottom row, Jake Gatschet, J.E. McDaniels, Bob Smith, Lou Dorsey, Wills Frank Hill. (Courtesy photo/MFPD)
Members of the 2023 Montrose Fire District posed in period dress emulating Sunday morning the photo of Leapin’ Lena from 1923. Back row, from left, Steve Bush (with nozzle), Tad Rowan, chief, on tailboard; Shane Polley, Ryan Sealock (driver), Mark Bray, Brent Culver, Travis Williams. Front row, Troye Floyd, Mike McBride, Mike Tindall, Eric McCullough, Ron McClister. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Sunday morning, firefighters/EMTs from today’s Montrose Fire Protection District relived a dose of history, donning period dress and duplicating the poses of the city’s purchase of the “Leapin’ Lena” fire truck which was delivered July 21, 1923.
The city, then about 3,600 residents, purchased Lena for $8,752 ($142,000 in today’s dollars) from the American-LaFrance Fire Engine Co. of Elmira, New York.
J.E. McDaniels was the city manager then and was also a volunteer fireman on the force. The driver of the 1923 truck, Mullard Barsh, had one of the two paid positions. The other paid position was that of the fire chief, Jim Donnelly. Donnelly joined the volunteer crew in 1888 and served as the chief from 1923 until his death in 1934.
“He died at the firehouse,” said the current chief, Tad Rowan, Monday afternoon at the Montrose Fire Protection District’s administration offices. Rowan is the 40th chief in the history of the agency, taking over in 2011.
Rowan and fire prevention specialist Mike Tindall, who are both pictured in the 2023 recreation photograph, provided the research to coincide, almost to the day, with the 100th anniversary of the delivery.
“It’s been fun going back and reviewing our rich history,” said Rowan. “We knew it was coming up on 100 years so we thought this would be special. We offer our thanks to the Magic Circle Theatre for lending us the period dress and Jim Sullivan from the City of Montrose Public Works for his help in accommodating us in Centennial Plaza.”
The Leapin’ Lena, at the time of its purchase, had the latest innovations. This included a pressure unit which was used in firefighting when tapping into the city’s water line was unavailable. The fire department, mostly volunteers then, was under the auspices of the City of Montrose.
The first fire protection district was founded in 1946. In 1977, community voters approved a plan to create the current Montrose Fire Protection District which is its own taxing district and has a separate board of directors and governance. Forty-seven people serve in a dual role as firefighter and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Leapin’ Lena has been restored twice, first in the 1970s and then again in 2017. It is brought out now and then for special events.
The average life of a fire truck is about 20 years, said Rowan, with ladder trucks and tankers lasting 25 to 30 years. Ambulances have a life of 10 years and to replace one is $260,000. To replace a fire engine, it’s $650,000. The MFD moved to its Fifth Street/Uncompahgre Avenue location in 1980. In 2007, voters approved a bond to finance two fire stations and a training center south of Montrose and on Spring Creek.
Rowan also noted how the volume of department/district traffic has changed significantly over the 100 years. In 1923 when Lena was first delivered, crews answered 27 calls. It’s projected that today’s fire district will respond to more than 5,200 calls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone