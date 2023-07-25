Sunday morning, firefighters/EMTs from today’s Montrose Fire Protection District relived a dose of history, donning period dress and duplicating the poses of the city’s purchase of the “Leapin’ Lena” fire truck which was delivered July 21, 1923.

The city, then about 3,600 residents, purchased Lena for $8,752 ($142,000 in today’s dollars) from the American-LaFrance Fire Engine Co. of Elmira, New York.



