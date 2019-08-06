If you've ever wanted to hunt bears or if you want to improve your chances of harvesting one, plan to attend a workshop sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Aug. 21.
Bear populations are healthy in Western Colorado, providing hunters a unique hunting opportunity. CPW’s district wildlife managers will lead the presentation on hunting Colorado's black bears. They’ll discuss bear biology, hunting locations and hunting tactics, field dressing and rules and regulations.
The majority of the bear harvest takes place in September when the animals are foraging heavily for acorns and berries in preparation for their winter hibernation. The greater Montrose area offers ideal habitat for bears; so hunters’ chances of having a successful hunt are high — if they know where to go.
The class will be held 6-9 p.m., Aug. 21, at the CPW office in Montrose, 2300 S. Townsend Ave. The class will be limited to 30 people and participants must register on-line at: cpw.state.co.us/learn/pages/outreachclinics.aspx.
For more information, call the Montrose Parks and Wildlife office at 970-252-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.