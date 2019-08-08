If you’re a hunter you know the real work in the field starts after you’ve harvested your big game. Field dressing an animal and then preparing it for the table is challenging.
To help hunters be better prepared, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is putting on a seminar, 6-9 p.m., Aug. 14, at the Montrose wildlife office, to explain the full scope of big-game processing.
CPW officers will explain techniques for preparing the animal in the field, transporting the animal and how to get the best cuts for meals.
This seminar will be especially helpful for novice hunters, but all hunters should brush up on field-dressing techniques.
The seminar is free but limited to 25 people. Those wishing to attend must register online at: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/147025.
The Montrose CPW office is located at 2300 S. Townsend Ave. (U.S.550).
