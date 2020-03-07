Learning to listen: Book focuses on Haven House kids

When Lacy Finn Borgo was a school teacher in New York State, she herself was in for a lesson: Something deeper was going on in children, something at a fundamental level, and they needed an open, listening heart.
Borgo, now a spiritual teacher for the Renovare Institute, Fuller Theological Seminary and Portland Seminary, used her observations about children and listening to their inner spiritual lives, to inform her doctoral work. She also got an up-close look at the spiritual lives of the children of Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe, where she began meeting with young residents.
Now, she’s launching her book about the experiences, “Spiritual Conversations with Children: Listening to God Together,” published through InterVarsity Press. A launch party is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Haven House.
“If you’re a parent, a grandparent, a pastor, aunt, friend, neighbor, or whoever you are, it’s about how having these kinds of conversations builds resiliency in children,” Borgo said.
“It lets them know that they have been loved and longed into existence and they are not alone in this world.”
The book does not identify specific children, but uses collective information to tell others what Borgo learned.
“There are lots of stories in the book, but they are conglomerate of different children, with identifying details removed,” she said.
Spiritual Conversations with Children grew out of the program Borgo developed at Haven House, Holy Listening.
When she began meeting with children there roughly seven years ago, Vivian Heathstand, formerly the minister at Olathe’s Methodist church, suggested she talk with them about spiritual direction.
Borgo researched childhood development, spiritual development and how these intersect with other types of development. From this, she created the model Holy Listening model.
“It’s one-on-one with the child. We listen and ask them questions about what is happening in their inner lives. They bring their joys and sorrows,” Borgo said.
“We ask where they are experiencing good and beauty and truth in their lives.”
For children who come from a praying tradition, Borgo offers prayer sessions. Those who do not come from such a tradition are invited to hold their thoughts in reverential silence “knowing that God will meet them in whatever way they come,” Borgo said.
Volunteer Aljean Greenacre also meets with Haven House children.
Borgo said her book can serve as a guide for adults who want to communicate with children on deeper levels. Kids do not communicate the same way as adults and the ways they communicate also varies by age and individual development. A younger child might express herself or himself through play; another child might draw a picture.
“It’s kind of letting the adults in on the language of the child and giving some places to jump off and have those conversations,” Borgo said.
Haven House provides housing to qualifying families and single mothers for up to 18 months, with the goal of transitioning them to their own housing and sustainability. It uses customized programs to help families break the cycle that put them into homelessness, so they can become self-sufficient.
The ministry also tailors many educational and enrichment programs to children at Haven House.
Ministry co-founder Larry Fredericksen said Borgo’s Holy Listening program has been particularly effective in children who have suffered abuse or neglect, or who have behavioral problems.
“It’s been very effective in dealing with whatever demons they might have. After so (much time), the children are settled in, their behavior improves, their attitude improves, their relationships with their mother improved,” Fredericksen said.
Borgo’s book benefits Haven House through additional exposure. “It adds credibility to the program, knowing that a person with her background and experience would dedicate herself as she has,” Fredericksen said.
“Haven House, staff and the parents, and especially the children, are blessed to have Lacy and this program working together with other components of our child development program to bring about positive change in the lives of children we serve,” Fredericksen added in later written comments.
Borgo said she has learned from Haven House, too.
“Christ shows up in the lives of children in their goodness, their sorrow and their incredible gratitude. … They encourage my faith,” she said.
“Spiritual Conversations with Children: Listening to God together,” will be available through Amazon and other retailers starting Tuesday.
Haven House Transitional Living Center is located at 4806 N. River Road in Olathe and can be reached at 970-323-5280 or via email at info@havenhousehomeless.org. For more information about Haven House, directions, or ways to volunteer or donate, visit havenhousehomeless.org.
