Leftover licenses for Colorado’s big game seasons will go on sale on-line, by phone and at Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4. A list of the licenses remaining will be available on the CPW web site on Monday.
CPW officials explained that there is no advantage for hunters to go to wildlife offices to buy licenses. For convenience and for COVID-19 safety, hunters are asked to go online at cpwshop.com or to call 1-800-244-5613. At the Montrose office, those who come in person can arrive between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and will be given a wristband with a random number that will set their place in line. Hunters must not camp out overnight in the office parking lot.
The list of available licenses will be posted Monday on the CPW web site.
Those who go to offices in person are requested to wear a face covering, observe social distancing when standing in line and when talking to CPW customer service staff.
Hunters will need a driver’s license/ID card, proof of hunter education and a list of hunt codes they are interested in. If you are purchasing a license for someone else please have a clear copy of that person’s driver’s license and hunter education certificate along with a list of preferred hunt codes.
For more information, contact the Montrose wildlife office at 970-252-6000.
