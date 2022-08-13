By Cassie Knust and Frank Witowski
The Town of Paonia’s Board of Trustees is reviewing a policy that limits the display of flags in public spaces in town and on lamp posts, progressing a debate about what kind of flags should be allowed for public display.
There were essentially two groups of people at the heart of the issue, according to Trustee Thomas Markle, who, as a member of the town’s streets committee, helped spearhead the policy discussion: those who specifically wanted Pride flags banned in the community and those who specifically wanted the Pride flags allowed.
Discussions during the board’s Aug. 11 meeting saw trustees navigating legal boundaries and challenges that come with limiting flag use in public spaces.
Markle said there are two policies that could arise as a result of the debate – either restrict flags except Colorado and U.S. flags throughout the town or establish national heritage months during which other flags can be flown.
Trustee John Valentine, also a member of the street committee, previously said there are two sides with irreconcilable views in the town.
“When people move to a small town like Paonia, they look for the simplicity of life…not big city complex topics,” community member Suzanne Watson told trustees in earlier discussions.
The policy review comes after a series of events in June, National Pride Month, when a number of pride-dedicated flags were taken down throughout the town, but the debate isn’t a new one.
For Alicia Michelsen, director of The Learning Center, the end goal is to provide inclusion and representation in the community.
“I think one of the things that really motivates me on this is that I think pride is a great way to bring a lot of joy, a lot of beauty and color, and also a fresh way to welcome folks in our community,” Mechelsen said, adding that many community members opposing the pride flags are concerned that the flag represents sexuality rather than cultural unity.
Mechlesen continued: “I think that there’s a lot of misunderstanding and need for education amongst the reasons why people don’t want the flagss.”
Markle noted that a difference exists between governmental freedom of speech and private expression during the board’s last discussion. While the policy issue is not yet finalized, trustees considered establishing federal and state-appointed national heritage months in which celebratory flags could be displayed and even contemplated establishing a town flag.
Trustee Paige Smith emphasized the gravity of the topic, expressing concern that if the board approved the policy prematurely, the town would be open to lawsuits.
“We have to be so careful that, in my opinion, we only say ‘yes’ to what goes on public property,” Smith said. “We don’t have a list of ‘no’s’ and we don’t have a subjective list.”
Smith noted that lamp posts throughout the town belong to the Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA), the local energy cooperative. The trustee proposed a motion to restrict use of the lampposts for postings and flags, adding that the posts can only be used for town purposes using “appropriate safety codes, including the company’s safety regulations.”
Smith suggested that the lampposts and street holes either be dedicated strictly to the U.S. flag and the Colorado flag or fill the holes in the street and restrict further displays on public property.
An additional concern Smith highlighted was that the policy’s wording was too broad. Markle said the broad language was intentional.
“It applies across whatever somebody brings forward,” Markle answered. “If somebody brings something that’s not a banner or a flag or is celebrating something that (fits) a very narrow definition, the law might not apply if the definition doesn’t apply to the display.”
Trustee Rick Stelter countered Smith’s concerns. “Anybody with $85 and a grudge can sue, so if we’re gonna get sued, and we have a solid basis–and we do–it won’t go anywhere,” Stelter weighed in via zoom. “So I suggest that we stop worrying about being sued and we just go ahead with this.”
The board tabled further discussion for the next public meeting.