Potentially dueling legal requirements will for now delay the release of the District Attorney’s findings as to whether a deputy who shot a suspect in March was justified in doing so.

Nicholas A. Duran allegedly opened fire on Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy March 26, when Healy responded to a disturbance call at his home. Healy returned fire and wounded Duran, who has since been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?