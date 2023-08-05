Potentially dueling legal requirements will for now delay the release of the District Attorney’s findings as to whether a deputy who shot a suspect in March was justified in doing so.
Nicholas A. Duran allegedly opened fire on Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cameron Healy March 26, when Healy responded to a disturbance call at his home. Healy returned fire and wounded Duran, who has since been charged with attempted murder and other offenses.
As is standard procedure when an officer uses potentially deadly force, the 7th Judicial Critical Incident Investigation Team responded. The District Attorney reviewed the evidence the team gathered to determine whether any charges would be filed against the deputy.
That review complete — but there’s a “wrinkle,” DA Seth Ryan said.
“Because Nicholas Duran has an open criminal case associated with this same incident, we have dual obligations. Under the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct … we have an obligation not to make public statements about the evidence or nature of evidence in a case until after the case has been resolved.”
Ryan’s concern is whether 2020 revision to Colorado statute concerning public disclosures of officer-involved shooting supersedes those rules. “On the other hand, CRS 20-1-114 says that we have to publicly disclose our findings and the basis of our findings,” he said.
“Even though they were informed about this conflict in situations where the person injured by law enforcement is criminally charged and has a pending case, the legislature chose to ignore it when they passed sec. 20-1-114 in 2020. As such, prosecutors across the state are in the dark about how to proceed.”
Ryan for now plans to release his findings and report two weeks after its completion date of Aug. 2, unless the court directs him to do otherwise. He has informed the court that his office intends to comply with CRS 20-1-114 within that period. “The judge’s ruling will govern what our next steps are,” Ryan said.
Colorado Revised Statute 20-1-114 governs the disclosure of findings in officer-involved shooting investigations. Among other provisions, it states prosecutors “shall, if no criminal charges are filed, following the completion of an investigation pursuant to section 16-2.5-301, CRS, release a report and publicly disclose the report explaining the district attorney’s findings, including the basis for the decision not to charge the officer with any criminal conduct.” Such reports are to be posted online or made publicly available upon request if a DA’s office does not have a website.
Based on publicly available decision letters for similar circumstances in other jurisdictions, prosecutors have used different strategies to comply.
In February, the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released an “abbreviated summary” of its review and findings concerning a suspect who was shot by an Archuleta County deputy and survived, but is being prosecuted. District Attorney Christian Champagne’s letter cites the statute, but also the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct and says those rules “prevent the release of our office’s full review letter as it may have a tendency to influence the criminal case pending against (suspect).”
The summary available stated the deputy was justified; it listed information about the applicable statutes for use of deadly force and self-defense. The document states the events leading up to the deputy’s use of force happened rapidly and gave her the reasonable belief another person was in imminent, life-threatening danger.
In March, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced its review of an officer-involved shooting in Denver. The suspect in that case survived after he allegedly fired upon and wounded an officer, then was shot by a different officer. He was charged for his alleged conduct.
Second Judicial District Attorney Beth McCann found the use of force was justified, but because of the criminal charges, she would not hold a public meeting about those findings. Her letter to the Denver police chief as to her decision included a detailed summary of facts, however, including transcripts and photos.
The Daily Press reached out to the Colorado District Attorneys Council for comment, but did not hear back in advance of deadline.
The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition holds the position that the Rules of Professional Conduct do not address the release of public records. Rather, they only forbid making certain “extrajudicial statements,” Colorado FOIC Executive Director Jeff Roberts said, citing a letter to the Denver Post by noted First Amendment attorney Steven Zansberg. Roberts also wrote about the issue in a Nov. 21, 2019 blog post.
(The coalition assists media, including the Daily Press, with public records issues. Zansberg has in the past advised the Daily Press.)
Ryan, again, plans to release his report on the Duran matter in compliance with the statute, unless the court directs otherwise. The District Attorney's Office also has released other officer-involved shooting reports since 2020, however, in these three cases (in Delta, Gunnison and Ouray counties), the involved civilians did not survive. Reviews cleared all of the involved officers.
Duran will next appear in court Aug. 16 for a plea hearing.
According to the MCSO’s allegations, when Healy responded to Duran’s home, Duran began shooting at him. Healy “frantically” got out of his vehicle to avoid being hit, began seeking cover and called in a shots fired report. He reportedly gave Duran multiple commands to drop his shotgun; Duran kept advancing, according to allegations in his arrest affidavit. Healy fired, striking Duran in the chest.
At Duran’s first court hearing, his attorney said Duran was experiencing side effects from a medication linked to aggression and feelings of persecution. A Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent, however, characterized what happened as an “ambush” of the deputy.