The American Legion Riders of Post 73 in Montrose honored veterans on Memorial Day at Valley Lawn Cemetery. Several riders placed flags on the graves of veterans to pay their respects during the ceremony that featured speeches, prayer and silent salutes to honor fallen veterans.
The ceremony began with a word from Jeremy Rousseau, commander of American Legion Post 73. After a pair of speeches and a prayer, riders began to place flags next to each grave while saluting those that were lost.
“Since 1775, the United States has had a military, and Memorial Day started after the Civil War,” Rousseau said. “That’s when the American Legion started honoring its fallen. Not only the ones we’ve lost in combat, but the ones we’ve lost in everyday life. It’s tradition that we carry on. We’re proud to do it and honored to do it.”
Les Williams, the safety officer for the Legion Riders, had a heavy hand in putting the ceremony together.
Williams invited veterans from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Fourteen bikes from Grand Junction made the trip for the ceremony.
“It means a lot to all the veterans on the Western Slope,” Williams said. “We felt this was something appropriate to do for the American Legion Riders.
“It’s simply to pay our respects for those who served. There were some killed in action here. It’s what we do. It’s part of the promise that we made, to never forget.”
Ceremonies like the one on Monday morning are part of what it means to be a veteran, Williams said.
“People do their duty as a military person while they’re on active duty,” Williams said. “Veterans carry that right over. They do their duty, and they pay homage to people they’ve lost, whether in combat or veterans who lived a normal life. They’re not forgotten.”
Williams, who is also the president of Run for the Wall, an annual motorcycle ride that promotes healing among all veteran and their families, indicated the ceremony’s message isn’t singular. Bringing veterans back to the states and shedding light on mental health is important for veterans and their families.
“If you’re going to send us to war, bring us home,” Williams said. “Don’t send us to war and forget about us over there, even if we’re killed inaction. Bring us home.
“The second thing we care about is the mental issues that have always gone on. From shell shocked, to PTSD, heavy-PTSD. That’s a deep depression, and it’s all spawned from a traumatic brain, so somebody’s got to draw that out of them.”
Several riders went around the cemetery with American flags, looming over fallen veterans. After placing the flag, the veterans stood firm, offering a salute while looking at the veteran’s name etched in stone.
It’s an image that nearly left Rousseau speechless. To see fellow veterans honoring others on Memorial Day is humbling, he said.
“Awestruck,” Rousseau said. “Humbled, very much. The American Legion Riders was the one that decided to do the cemetery, and we put the word out. Through word of mouth, we had a lot of organizations come out and support. It’s been really nice to see it.”
The veterans were joined by family members during the flag planting. Representatives from Leads Serves, a nonprofit organization in Ridgway that helps veterans, were at the ceremony. The nonprofit is planning a 22 mile trek for veterans.
To end the ceremony, riders were asked to face the American flag and salute.
For William, whose family has served since World War I, these ceremonies help honor the spirit of Memorial Day.
“My son just retired after 20 years, and he’s here today, paying homage to veterans,” Williams said. “That’s what it means. It’s heartfelt, and it’s bone marrow deep.”
