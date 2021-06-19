Pandemic restrictions that prompted facility closures may have suppressed visitation numbers at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park last year — and may have boosted them at Curecanti National Recreation Area, which provided ready access to outdoor fun.
What’s since become clear this season, though, is that national parks are busy.
At the Black Canyon, all reservable campsites are booked through the summer and drop-in sites go quickly each morning — plus people can expect stiff competition for parking.
The state’s other national parks are also bursting with visitors: at Rocky Mountain National Park, people have been queuing for hours at a time, only to be turned away because the park is at capacity and no further reservations are available, according to published reports. Closer to home, Mesa Verde National Park hasn’t seen anything that extreme, but visitors still must come early, and come prepared, park officials said.
“We’re definitely noticing an increase, especially this month. It looks especially busy,” said Black Canyon/Curecanti’s Sandy Snell-Dobert, chief of Interpretation, Education and Technology. “It seemed a little bit busier and the staff is reporting for June, it is really busy.”
Recreational vehicle traffic coming via Gunnison is on the rise and Curecanti has been filling up on the weekends.
“Black Canyon is completely booked for camping for anything you can reserve, for the rest of the season,” Snell-Dobert said, adding that non-reservable sites usually fill out before 10 each morning.
Parking-spot demand is also at a premium. “Some of our viewpoints (have) five vehicles, maybe seven vehicles. It’s entirely possible people could drive the entire length of the road and not be able to find a parking place, particularly if they come in the middle part of the day,” Snell-Dobert said.
“ … It’s busy,” she reiterated.
Other parks officials reported a similar state of affairs.
“Our visitation has definitely been high this year,” Laurie Smith, supervisory park ranger for Mesa Verde National Park, in Montezuma County, said. “Our campground has been extra busy.”
Although the developed camping area hadn’t sold out as of Tuesday, people who book a spot are doing so for longer stays, she said.
Recreational vehicles are also being seen more this year. “Likely, that’s a little bit of pandemic (related). People may be avoiding hotels or just after a new experience,” Smith said.
Were it not for road construction near the Ancestral Puebloan site’s most famous ruin, Cliff Palace, visitation would likely be even higher, Smith said.
Park entry is open at Mesa Verde, but — as was the case before the COVID-19 restrictions came into play — sites other than Step House or on Wetherill Mesa require reservations, through recreation.gov. Reservations for a specific date are open 14 days in advance of that date, but Smith said to act fast: “They go very, very quickly.”
There’s plenty to see at Wetherill Mesa, though, Smith said — Mesa Verde has many cultural sites other than cliff dwellings. “There’s an awful lot of history to explore. … The experience can be much richer and deeper,” she said.
… “Mesa Verde protects 6,000 archaeological sites (not all open to the public). The story is much deeper. The more you learn, the more exciting the park is.”
The Black Canyon does not require reservations to get into the park at this point.
“I would not rule that (possibility) out for the future. We do have a planning team kind of looking at options for us in terms of what the future might look like for Black Canyon,” Snell-Dobert said.
The U.S. Park Service recently released annual visitor stats for 2020. These show a dip in Black Canyon’s visitation, compared with 2019 — but that is a different metric than what the park and Curecanti are recording so far this season, and, Snell-Dobert said, may be an “anomaly.”
The park drew 342,000 visitors in 2020, providing an overall economic output of $26.8 million, down from $34 million in 2019.
“There was a pandemic and facilities were closed. I don’t think you can compare that year (2020’s) numbers to much of anything. It’s what we would call an anomaly,” Snell-Dobert said.
Curecanti, home of Blue Mesa Reservoir with its boating, fishing and range of camping opportunities, is less facility-driven than Black Canyon, she said.
“For locals, they weren’t going other places. They were coming here. You can’t go to Lake Powell, but you can go over here and pop your boat in the water,” Snell-Dobert said, offering an example of why people might have stuck closer to home during the height of the pandemic and travel restrictions.
Curecanti drew more visitors in 2020 than it did in 2019 — 922,000, who last year spent $41.1 million, an increase from the $37 million in visitor spending reported for 2019. The national recreation area’s total economic output bumped up from about $42 million in 2019 to $46.7 million in 2020.
Regardless where they hail from, visitor money flows into local coffers through purchases such as gasoline, food and supplies, Snell-Dobert said: “People spend money no matter what.”
Despite the pandemic, national park visitation appeared healthy. According to the NPS 2020 stats, Mesa Verde brought in 287,000 visitors; 462,000 came to Great Sand Dunes, and Rocky Mountain National Park attracted the most: 3.3 million.
This year, most parks and other NPS properties appear to be picking up visitors and people should expect even lesser-known areas to be busy, Snell-Dobert said.
She said she doesn’t want people to feel discouraged from coming to their national parks just because they hear about crowds, though. “You hate to see the experience degrade,” she said.
“This is the people’s park,” Mesa Verde’s Smith said.
“We want them to have the best experience they can. Planning ahead is going to be super important.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
