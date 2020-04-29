Police deployed less-lethal force against a man who allegedly fled from them Monday night.
Jesse Ashcraft, 35, allegedly refused for a time to come out of his truck when it was finally stopped on Sunset Lane, causing police to close down traffic between South 12th Street and South Mesa Avenue.
Police sought Ashcraft on a menacing warrant the evening before, Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
Ashcraft allegedly threatened his neighbors on East Locust Road while displaying a large knife, which he reportedly stuck several times into a handrail on their property.
Monday, Montrose police officers spotted Ashcraft driving away in his vehicle, which they attempted to pull over near East Main Street and Hillcrest.
Ashcraft took off at a high rate of speed, Cox said.
Ashcraft pulled over in the 1100 block of Sunset Lane and officers were initially able to talk him into getting out of his truck. However, he then turned to get back into the vehicle, refusing all their commands, Cox alleged.
Officers fired bean bag rounds, several of which struck Ashcraft as he got back inside.
Officers were able to eventually coax him out again and take him into custody with no further incident. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
"Our concern was he had already disobeyed a lawful order," Cox said, also noting the previous allegation of menacing. "He was obstructing us."
"We were afraid he was going to get back into the vehicle and maybe use it as a weapon, or that he had other weapons in the vehicle," he added.
Ashcraft is suspected of menacing and criminal mischief. He is also suspected of eluding or attempting to elude a peace officer, obstructing an officer and having an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.
Formal charges are pending.
