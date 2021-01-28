Less moisture, higher temps prompt water worries

Recent snows notwithstanding, water managers and users know not to expect a robust water year, unless nature shifts gears dramatically.
Snowpack in the Gunnison Basin would have to hit about 139 percent of average just to take the basin to normal peak accumulation for the season, according to recent Bureau of Reclamation hydrology reports for the Aspinall Unit of dams and reservoirs.
The National Weather Service further predicts a summer that will be hotter and drier than normal. And the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association may have to start the irrigation season at percentage of fill contracts right off the bat.
“We’re all concerned,” local Olathe Sweet sweet corn farmer John Harold said. “There’s not a soul that I’ve talked to that hasn’t been concerned about it. It’s the No. 1 topic, the snow, moisture, or lack thereof.”
Steve Anderson, manager for the water users association, is well aware of the anemic snowpack accumulation and how that will affect reservoirs.
“It’s a sad story,” Anderson said, referencing pictures that are taken each January at one of the association’s storage buckets, Taylor Park Reservoir. “This is the worst it’s ever looked. It’s even worse than last year. It’s below normal in the Uncompahgre Valley.”
He said although another storage pot, Ridgway Reservoir, is currently full, that doesn’t mean things will stay that way for the entire season.
“Given the situation we’re in, unless the snowpack changes, we’re going to start the season at percentage,” Anderson said, meaning the UVWUA will deliver a percentage of the amount of water to which its shareholders are entitled.
At Ridgway, the association has about 125,000 acre-feet of storage capacity. Each year, it diverts between 500,000 and 600,000 acre feet to users. (An acre foot is an amount equivalent to 1 foot of water covering 1 acre, or basically a football field.)
“But we can’t run the project on storage alone. It’s not very pleasant to contemplate,” Anderson said.
The Aspinall Unit’s biggest impoundment, Blue Mesa Reservoir, isn’t expected to hit more than 70% of full, Bureau of Reclamation hydrologist Erik Knight said.
“The way things are going, if things continue on the current trend, it definitely will not fill. It will probably get to 70% based on the current forecast. A lot could change, but if things were to stay on track, we would probably only get to about 70% full.”
Neither Ridgway nor Taylor Park are expected to fill this season, Knight said.
“It’s not looking too good for even our smaller buckets. The really small ones probably will fill, like Paonia and Silverjack,” he said.
The storm activity this past week was looked at as a chance to gain some ground.
“The picture is what it is, and so far, we’re not seeing anything to change or break us out of the dry trend. We can only hope for something better at the moment,” Knight said.
The National Weather Service in the Aspinall Unit update issued just before the recent spate of storms noted precipitation was well below normal: “Extreme drought in the Upper Basin and exceptional drought in the Lower Basin remain entrenched.”
A more progressive pattern the second half of this month and early into February is bringing greater chance of snow and precip, according to that update, but the the long range forecast into early summer was showing a higher chance of below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures.
Knight and Anderson both noted that the situation is fluid, subject to weather. In the past week, Colorado has been hit with a series of storms that delivered snow to the mountains and a respectable dusting in Montrose.
Anderson and Harold are keeping a worried eye on Lake Powell, too.
Powell is the storage unit for Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, which constitute the Upper Basin states in the Colorado River Compact of 1922. The Lower Basin states involved in the compact — California, Nevada and Arizona — store their Colorado River water in Lake Mead.
A drought contingency plan for the river won congressional approval in 2019; under it, the Lower Basin states agreed to a specific schedule or curtailments when Mead’s levels reach certain points.
The Upper Basin states agreed to a multi-pronged approach that involves increased cloud-seeding, tamarisk (salt cedar) eradication and using Blue Mesa, Navajo and Flaming gorge reservoirs to send water into Lake Powell as demanded by drought conditions.
Harold pointed to dramatic population growth in Upper and Lower basin states, but said it is even more pronounced in larger cities. Because of the population base here, it might look to those larger metro areas as though the Western Slope is using more water per capita, he said.
Anderson said the river district is watching Powell carefully. He said the lake’s elevation has dropped to 3,580 feet, perilously close to affecting hydropower operations.
By content, the reservoir is about 40% of full and about 44% of the Jan. 26 average of 2.090 million acre feet, according to figures on the Lake Powell Water Database.
“One of the real concerns of Lake Powell is it dropping down to the 3,490 elevation. That’s the threshold where there is a lot of concern about power generation. The turbines start vibrating. The bypass gates are not large enough at Powell to meet our commitments to the Lower Basin,” Anderson said.
The Lower Basin states now have to reduce their draws on Lake Mead, because the drought contingency plan has kicked in, he added.
Growers like Harold are keeping their fingers crossed.
“As a farmer, you’re always optimistic it’s going to be all right. If you weren’t, you would have given up a long time ago,” Harold said.
“I haven’t seen anyone that said ‘I’m not going to farm this year.’ No bank has called me and said ‘It’s a poor water year, so we’re not going to charge interest on your loan.’ So you have to keep on trucking.”
