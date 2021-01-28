Less moisture, higher temps prompt water worries

Water users annual meeting

The Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s annual meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Feb. 2, at the Montrose County Event Center.

In-person attendance is limited to 50 people, total, because of COVID-19 and those attending must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Others may attend virtually via Zoom. Visit uvwua.com and click on “Events” for meeting details and to register for Zoom.