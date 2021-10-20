Although less than half of the current candidates for school board positions attended a public forum on Monday, the audience nearly ran out of seats at the Ute Indian Museum.
All three of the candidates running as a conservative slate — Andrew Neal, Cortney Loyd and Dawn Schieldt — did not attend because of prior commitments.
The event was sponsored by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association. Linda Gann, a LWV member, moderated the event.
Per protocol from the League of Women Voters, individuals who could not attend in person were welcome to submit opening and closing statements. The trio appointed Kay Alexander to read individual opening statements as well as a group closing statement.
Steve Bush and Jeff Bachman, both running in uncontested races, were also unable to attend. Neither submitted statements.
This candidate forum was the third public event featuring the candidates in advance of the Nov. 2 election. All but one candidate attended both of the previous events.
The crowd at the Ute Indian Museum on Monday night was similarly sized to the people at the GOP-sponsored forum at the Circle 3 Cowboy Church on Sept. 23 and the Forum at the Cascade meeting hall on the CMU-Montrose campus on Sept. 29.
At the first public event featuring school board candidates on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Circle…
In her opening statement, Sarah Fishering thanked people for coming to the event.
“It’s always an honor to have the chance to meet with voters and community members and it’s really important that those running for election take those opportunities,” Fishering said.
The opening statements were followed by one question each from the LWV and the UVEA, then opened the floor to questions from the audience. Upon arrival, attendees were given the chance to write down their question ahead of time or verbally ask the question.
{child_flags:featured}Contributions for MCSD board race reach historic highs
Many people who submitted questions deferred because the topic had already been addressed. The event ended appropriately 40 minutes ahead of schedule.
Question topics ranged from how candidates approach their decision-making process to how the district can support the needs of diverse students.
Most questions were asked and answered smoothly with the exception of a question directly asking about the candidates’ political affiliations.
While introducing his question, Michael Martin referenced that Kelley said “I do have my own biases, but I check them at the door” during his opening statement.
(Kelley has previously told the Montrose Daily Press that he is politically unaffiliated.)
Martin then asked “in the interest of transparency” for the candidates to disclose whether they are Republican or Democrat, which immediately elicited “boos” from many audience members.
Gann told Martin that his question would not be accepted at the non-partisan forum.
In response to a written question about whether the candidates supported a “Christian education” in schools, the three candidates present concurred that religion does not have a place in public schools.
“I don’t really subscribe to the idea that we’re providing a Christian education or that we should be providing a Christian education. There are entities that can do that very well, but that isn’t really the role of public schools,” Fishering said.
Kelley also said that religion and other personal belief systems do not belong in schools.
Murphy noted that parents should shoulder the responsibility of building up childrens’ moral compasses.
“Within the school, the teachers have a lot of things they have to accomplish in a day. So, if you can take care of the religion part and teaching those values to kids, that would help make their job a whole lot easier,” Murphy said.
In response to a question from audience member Randy White about the avenues parents can take to provide input, Fishering noted that parents have a plethora of options for getting involved, from the formal board process that had been sparingly utilized until a few months ago to speaking with childrens’ teachers.
One of the conservative trio’s main slogans is to give “power back to the parents.”
“Courtney, Andrew and myself continue to believe parents have the ultimate authority and freedom to choose where the children go to school, make medical decisions, and play a role in what is being taught in the children’s classrooms,” Kay Alexander read for Dawn Schieldt during the opening statements. “Parents should be encouraged to include themselves in the education of their children.”
Kelley expressed his confusion about the trio’s slogan, citing the positive experiences he has had corresponding with teachers and school officials over the course of his childrens’ education.
“I don’t really understand the concept of ‘give the power back to the parents,’” Kelley said. “I think the power does belong with the parents, but the problem is not a lot of parents get involved.”
Carol Howe, the vice president of the local League of Women Voters chapter, noted that odd-year elections tend to have lower levels of turnout, but encouraged people to get involved.
“Board of Education Elections are very important for any local community and I encourage all eligible voters to make sure they are registered and to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Howe said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.