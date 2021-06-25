Let freedom sing: Songwriting program for veterans makes post-pandemic return

Music is personal. It’s also therapeutic, perhaps especially for veterans or active military with stories to tell — and process.
Next week, the nonprofit Freedom Sings USA will return to Montrose for Freedom Sings USA Colorado, a music therapy program that pairs veterans of the military with veteran songwriters. The program begins with a two-day retreat during which songwriters work with the selected veterans to set their stories to music. After, the community can hear those stories — often for the first time, publicly — at a free concert.
The retreats first came to Montrose in 2019.
Although local host organization Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans used technology to have virtual songwriter-veteran sessions during the height of the pandemic last year, nothing beats face-to-face contact, said an “ecstatic” Mike Trickey, Welcome Home’s executive director.
“We’re ecstatic, just totally giddy about it, because, although virtually works and it’s a pretty amazing thing, it’s not like the real thing, the one-on-one,” he said.
“It helps increase awareness of the program and the results of music therapy itself. We’re going to continue to built on this program.”
Songwriter Steve Dean, who participated in 2019’s program, will return on June 28, along with Bill Whyte, Jake Durkin, Hunter Girl, Donovan Chapman and Bobby Tomberlin. They will be meeting up with their assigned veteran at Welcome Home’s Warrior Resource Center in Montrose June 29.
“The veteran and songwriter will come together with the veteran’s story and a song will be written,” Trickey said. That evening, friends and family can hear it at a private concert.
The songs will be presented publicly at the community concert June 30, at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, starting at 6 p.m. The concert is free, although donations will be accepted.
“They’ll be playing the songs they’ve written. In 2020, during the pandemic, we were able to hook vets up virtually with songwriters. They’ll be playing those songs as well,” Trickey said.
Attendees can also take a gander an a fiddle autographed by late country legend Charlie Daniels, and purchase raffle tickets for a drawing that will take place during Welcome Home’s Blue Jean Ball, slated for Oct. 9.
Therapy through music is among the most successful programs for veterans, Trickey said.
“We already have seen some pretty good turnaround for vets. If you can imagine, it takes a lot of courage from veterans who participate to actually tell their stories. These are stories that, in many cases, they never told anyone before.
“For them to sit down and spend a few hours with someone they’ve never met before and create a song that is going to be heard by who knows how many people, it’s a pretty courageous thing for them to be doing.”
People can hear, in a few short but powerful minutes, stories like that of the late Mary Calegari, who sat down with Dean and fellow writer Don Goodman in 2019, at the age of 96. Her story was one of a woman who decided to serve her country — and entered a military that was simply not yet prepared for the logistics of accommodating women.
The result was the song, “My Life Has Been A Good One” (Minnie Murphy on vocals).
Other songs the Colorado chapter produced included Warrior Resource Center volunteer April Heard’s “Secondary PTSD” with Hunter Girl.
These songs, and others, can be found at freedomsingsusa.org, as well as information and a donation option.
“It’s a very strong healing program,” Trickey said.
“The founders (of Freedom Sings) are not veterans, but because of being musicians, they know the power of music and what it represents to everybody.”
Dr. David Good, The Bridges and Valkyrie Productions are sponsoring the retreat and concert.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
